Global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Set For 41.6% Growth, Reaching $164.07 Billion By 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence chip market size has grown exponentially in recent years, moving from $29.65 billion in 2024 to a projected $40.79 billion in 2025. With a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 37.6%, the growth in this historic period can be attributed to the rise in data generation, increased investment in AI research, economic growth, and the expansion of the healthcare sector, retail and e-commerce.

What Can We Expect For The Future Growth Of The Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Size?

Projecting forward, the market size for AI chips is expected to soar, reaching an impressive $164.07 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 41.6%. Driving this growth are factors such as the rising demand for data-intensive applications, the increasing impact of machine learning algorithms, economic and urban growth, and expansion within the automotive sector and financial services. Major trends in this forecast period include customized AI hardware, edge AI acceleration, quantum computing integration, neuromorphic computing, and energy-efficient AI chips.

What Are The Key Drivers Of This Escalation In Artificial Intelligence Chip Demand?

One of the most influential factors is the increased demand for smart homes and smart cities. These areas make use of digital and information-communication technology to enhance the quality and efficiency of human life, making for a safer, more convenient existence. Case in point, in March 2022, Saudi Arabia launched a new smart city project in Jeddah for light industries and auto repair, introducing the first two stages of the city and covering a total of 5 million square metres under the Smart City initiative.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Shaping The Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Landscape?

Key industry players impacting the AI chip market include Intel Corporation, Mediatek Inc, NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Alphabet Inc, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Micron Technology Inc, IBM Corporation, Apple Inc; and several others. Many of these industry giants are making advancements in their technologies, driving research and developments in the AI chip market. One recent innovation is the Atom AI chip, specifically designed to optimally run computer vision and chatbot AI applications.

How Is the Global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Segmented?

The market for AI chips is segmented by chip type GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, and other chip types, by processing type Edge, Cloud, by technology System-On-Chip SoC, System-In-Package SIP, Multi-Chip Module, other technologies, by application Natural Language Processing NLP, Robotics, Computer Vision, Network Security, other applications, and by industry Media and Advertising, BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive and Transportation, other Industries.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Artificial Intelligence Chip Market?

Regionally, North America was the largest contributor to the AI chip market in 2024, though the market report also includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

