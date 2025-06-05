Chairman Mike Rogers Honored with Military Champion Award for Outstanding Support of Military Families

Award Recognizes Rogers’ Leadership on the House Armed Services Committee and His Pivotal Role in Advancing Historic Quality-Of-Life Reforms in the NDAA

Washington, D.C., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Families, the nation’s largest nonprofit military and veteran family organization awards U.S. Representative Mike Rogers, Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, with the Military Family Champion Award in recognition of his steadfast commitment to improving the lives of military families.

The recognition honors Rogers’ leadership in elevating quality of life issues as a priority of the House Armed Services Committee, empowering the Congressional Quality of Life Panel and ensuring that critical support was included in the H.R. 5009, the “Servicemember Quality of Life Improvement and National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2025.”

“Chairman Rogers has been a tireless advocate for the people who serve and the families who serve alongside them,” said Kathy Roth-Douquet, CEO of Blue Star Families. “Thanks to his leadership, the needs of military families are not just being heard — they are being met with action and accountability. We are grateful for his past and continued efforts in shaping a stronger, more resilient force and honoring military service.”



Informed by Blue Star Families’ Military Family Lifestyle Survey and engagements with the Quality of Life Panel, provisions included in the Fiscal Year 2025 NDAA were:



A substantial 14.5% pay increase for junior enlisted, which will impact approximately 500,000 service members E-4 and below, and a 4.5% increase for the rest of the force

Expansion of access to and capacity of military child care programs with child care fee assistance programs and competitive staff salaries

Increase of the Basic Needs Allowance for low-income families meant to address food insecurity

Employment support for military spouses including expanding child care for job searches, making professional licensure transfers easier, and codifying the Military Spouse Career Accelerator Pilot Program.

Representative Rogers has served as chairman of the HASC since January 2023. Staff members of Blue Star Families and military and veteran family members will present the award to Representative Rogers.



“I’ve been privileged to have the chance to support America’s service members and their families. The men and women in our armed forces selflessly serve and protect our nation, and they are able to do that because their families are standing beside them and enabling their service,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee. “The House Armed Services Committee recognized the sacrifices being made by these great Americans and worked hard to improve their quality of life and give them the support and resources they deserve. I’m proud of our achievement and honored by this recognition from Blue Star Families.”

About Blue Star Families

​​ Blue Star Families (BSF) is the nation’s largest military and veteran family support organization. Its research-driven approach builds strong communities with a focus on human-centered design and innovative solutions. A “blue star family” is the family of a currently serving military member, including active duty, National Guard, reserve forces, and those transitioning out of service. Since its founding in 2009, BSF has delivered more than $336 million in benefits and impacts more than 1.5 million people annually through an expansive network of chapters and outposts. For more information, click here.

