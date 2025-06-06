Global Agricultural Biologics Market Forecast: Key Growth Drivers, Trends, And Opportunities From 2025 To 2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The agricultural biologics market sector is witnessing a surge, with the market value projected to reach $16.61 billion in 2025. A compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.0% is expected to push this value further to an impressive $29.92 billion by 2029. Driving this upward trend is the increased adoption of organic farming and precision agriculture, fueled by a rising awareness of the environmental repercussions of chemical pesticides and fertilizers. Other significant growth contributors are favorable governmental policies aimed at ensuring global food security by increasing crop yields and the surge in disposable income in emerging economies.

What Are The Key Factors Driving The Growth Of The Agricultural Biologics Market?

Rising incidences of pest outbreaks have significantly contributed to the growth of the agricultural biologics market. These outbreaks, which lead to a sporadic surge in pest populations, pose grave threats to crops, causing 10–40% losses to major food crops such as corn, wheat, and rice. This, in turn, negatively impacts the global economy. For instance, the total annual crop yield loss attributable to pathogens and pests alone was estimated at US$220 billion in May 2023, according to a report by Springer Nature Limited. Such losses strike at the heart of food security, regional economies, and broader socio-economic aspects. Therefore, the rising frequency of pest outbreaks has been a significant catalyst for growth in the agricultural biologics market.

Which Key Players Are Operating In The Agricultural Biologics Market?

Major players operating in the agricultural biologics market include Syngenta AG, Dow Chemical Company, Bayer AG, BASF SE, Isagro SPA, Corteva Inc., Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Certis Group, Valent BioSciences Corp., BioWorks Inc., Andermatt Biocontrol AG, Koppert Biological Corp., Biowin AG, Verdesian Life Sciences LLC, and Vestaron Corporation. Others include Novozymes Biologicals AS, Gowan Company, AgBiome Inc., Sipcam Agro USA, Inocucor Technologies Inc., Biobest Group NV, NewLeaf Symbiotics Inc., Indigo Agriculture, Azotic Technologies, Lallemand Plant Care, Terramera Inc., FMC Corporation, Isagro Asia Pvt. Ltd., BioConsortia Inc., and Valent USA LLC.

What Future Trends Can Be Expected In The Agricultural Biologics Market?

Prominent companies within this sector continue to innovate and introduce sustainable solutions. A notable example is the Biodegradable Surfactant Soil-Jet BSP100, launched by UK-based biotech firm, Bionema UK, in January 2024. This product enhances the efficacy of biological and chemical products while minimizing environmental damage. It also reduces soil water repellence and ensures consistent moisture levels in the soil. The product is compatible with traditional spraying equipment and can be used alongside beneficial microorganisms and nutrients, underlining a commitment to sustainable agricultural practices.

How Is The Agricultural Biologics Market Segmented?

The market report segments the agricultural biologics market by:

1 Type: Biopesticides, Biofertilizers, Biostimulants

2 Source: Microbials, Macrobials, Biochemicals, Other Sources

3 Mode of Application: Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment, Post-Harvest

4 Application: Cereals And Grains, Oilseed And Pulses, Fruits And Vegetables, Turf And Ornamentals, Other Applications

Subsegments include:

1 Biopesticides: Microbial Biopesticides, Plant-Incorporated Protectants PIPs, Biochemical Pesticides

2 Biofertilizers: Nitrogen-Fixing Biofertilizers, Phosphate-Solubilizing Biofertilizers, Mycorrhizal Fungi

3 Biostimulants: Humic Substances, Seaweed Extracts, Amino Acids, Microbial Biostimulants, Other Natural Products.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Agricultural Biologics Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the agricultural biologics market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market. The report covers market data for Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

