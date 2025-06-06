Tourism on updated U.S. Travel Advisory for South Africa

The Minister of Tourism notes the recent update by the United States Department of State to its travel advisory for South Africa. We respect the sovereign right of all nations to provide guidance to their citizens travelling abroad. We also acknowledge the recent meeting between Presidents Ramaphosa and Trump and the subsequent media coverage that has followed.

However, it is important to offer broader context and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety, comfort, and enjoyment of all visitors to our country.

South Africa remains one of the most sought-after and rewarding travel destinations in the world — known for its natural beauty, cultural diversity, and the warm hospitality of its people. While challenges such as crime exist, as they do in many countries globally, the overwhelming majority of international visitors travel safely and leave with positive, enriching experiences.

Visitor safety is, and continues to be, a national priority. It is actively addressed through a range of coordinated efforts between government, law enforcement, the tourism sector, and local communities. Our tourism infrastructure remains robust and resilient, with several established safety measures, including:

Increased security presence in key tourism nodes, supported by trained Tourism Monitors stationed at popular attractions and visitor hotspots;

Ongoing collaboration between government, law enforcement, and the private sector to ensure proactive safety monitoring and swift incident response.

It is worth highlighting that travel demand from the United States remains robust. In 2024, arrivals from the U.S. returned to pre-pandemic levels and the United States surpassed the United Kingdom as South Africa’s largest source market. In the first four months of 2025 alone, South Africa welcomed 111,491 visitors from the USA — reaffirming the destination’s enduring appeal and strong market confidence.

We understand that travellers may have concerns, and we encourage all visitors to exercise the same level of vigilance and awareness they would when visiting any international destination. We also call on media outlets and government agencies globally to report on South Africa with accuracy and balance, recognising the distinction between isolated incidents and the broader reality experienced by millions of safe and satisfied travellers.

We are engaging closely with the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation on this matter and wish to reassure all travellers that South Africa remains open, welcoming, and committed to ensuring a safe and pleasurable journey for all who visit.

We look forward to continuing to welcome travellers from the United States and across the globe, to share in the richness of our landscapes, the depth of our culture, and the warmth of our people.

