Captain Rooter: Expert Oregan Plumber Announces Launch of New Website

Eugene, Oregon, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captain Rooter, a leading plumbing company dedicated to providing a family-friendly, five-star experience from start to finish, is excited to announce the launch of its new website. Boasting a more streamlined and user-friendly experience, the new website enables visitors to comfortably browse the company’s range of plumbing and drain services in Eugene, OR, as well as the surrounding areas of Florence, Springfield, Corvallis, Albany, Reedsport, Cottage Grove, Oakridge, and Winchester Bay.



With a mission to provide efficient, premier plumbing services tailored to each client’s unique needs and budget, Captain Rooter leverages founder Luke Rabun’s over 20 years of experience to listen, diagnose accurately, and provide effective, lasting repair, maintenance, and replacement solutions to keep homes and businesses running smoothly.



“We aim to make your day better, not just by fixing your plumbing problems but by offering personalized, friendly service,” said Mr Rabun. “Our team’s professional yet courteous approach ensures a positive experience, even during stressful situations. We go the extra mile to ensure that you feel valued and taken care of every step of the way.”



Captain Rooters (www.oregondraincleaning.com) is committed to building long-lasting client relationships with fair and transparent pricing while providing high-quality drain and sewer services that exceed expectations.



The licensed and insured team ensures that they arrive on time, in clean uniforms, and leave the work area spotless, always offering a friendly, polite, and client-focused approach to guarantee a stress-free, professional, and positive experience.



Some of Captain Rooter’s plumbing services include:



Drain Cleaning: Clogged drains are a common yet frustrating problem that can lead to slow draining, foul odors, and even water damage. If left untreated, minor blockages can quickly turn into major plumbing issues. Captain Rooter offers professional drain cleaning services that ensure a clear and functioning drain system.



Hydro Jetting: Hydro Jetting is a powerful solution that uses high-pressure water streams to clear away stubborn blockages and debris from sewer lines, leaving pipes looking like new. This innovative technique ensures that a plumbing system runs smoothly and that pipes are in top condition without the need for invasive repairs.



Sewer Camera Inspection: Through the combination of advanced technology and an experienced team, Captain Rooter provides thorough and accurate sewer inspections that analyze the inside of pipes to pinpoint any issues without the need for invasive digging. With real-time footage sent directly to an experienced technician, the plumbing specialists can confidently assess the condition of pipes, identify blockages, and detect any damage.



Sewer Line Repair and Replacement: A damaged sewer line can lead to costly and inconvenient problems, such as slow drainage, foul odors, and even backups in a home. The expert plumbers specialize in professional sewer line repair and replacement, ensuring comprehensive service that restores a sewer system’s function for years to come.

“We love what we do, and we look forward to working with you. Whether it’s a small drain cleaning or a more complex water heater issue, Captain Rooter is here to provide reliable, professional services with a smile. Let us show you how our expertise and passion for plumbing can make all the difference. We’re here to help you get the job done right – the first time,” furthered Mr Rabun.



Captain Rooter invites individuals in Eugene and the surrounding areas to fill out the online contact form to request a service today.



About Captain Rooter



Founded by Luke Rabun, a licensed plumbing contractor since 2006, Captain Rooter delivers high-quality drain cleaning services, including hydro jetting, as well as water heater replacement and building sewer repair to Eugene, OR, and surrounding areas of Florence, Springfield, Corvallis, Albany, Reedsport, Cottage Grove, Oakridge, and Winchester Bay. With a dedication to providing reliable, efficient, and affordable plumbing solutions, Captain Rooter has earned a five-star reputation in the Eugene community for top-notch plumbing and drain services.



More Information



To learn more about Captain Rooter and the launch of its new website, please visit https://www.oregondraincleaning.com.



