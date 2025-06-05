authID Integrates with Ping Identity’s DaVinci to Provide Passwordless, Privacy-Preserving Biometrics

Denver, Colorado, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID, a leading provider of identity proofing and biometric authentication, today announced a new integration with Ping Identity, a leader in securing digital identities for the world's largest enterprises. authID will leverage PingOne DaVinci™, a no-code identity orchestration service, enabling organizations to quickly and easily adopt privacy-preserving biometrics, which will help them eliminate the need for passwords and mitigate account takeover fraud.

authID’s integration of its Verified platform and PrivacyKey™ solution with PingOne DaVinci empowers companies to easily incorporate biometrics into their onboarding and authentication workflows for both workforce and consumer use cases. With authID and PingOne DaVinci, enterprises can eliminate the friction and vulnerabilities of passwords, improve user experience, and decrease account takeover fraud. authID’s privacy-preserving biometric authentication solution ensures enterprises truly know who is behind the device, while maintaining compliance with government regulations.

“At authID, our mission is to eradicate identity fraud by delivering secure, frictionless biometric authentication at scale,” said Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID. “This integration with PingOne DaVinci accelerates the path to passwordless security for Ping’s enterprise customers. By embedding our privacy-first biometrics into DaVinci’s orchestration platform, organizations can rapidly deploy biometrics into their existing authentication workflows, effectively strengthening identity assurance, stopping account takeover attacks, and ensuring that only the right person is able to access sensitive systems.”

authID joins a growing network of technology partners developing integrations with DaVinci through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program. Partner solutions that integrate with DaVinci deliver an improved customer experience in a fraction of the time, through easy drag-and-drop design of digital user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems.

“Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to deliver better, more frictionless customer experiences,” said Loren Russon, SVP of Product Management at Ping Identity. "Our collaboration with authID leverages DaVinci's seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey."

For more information on authID’s work with Ping Identity visit the Integration Directory.

About authID

authID (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises “Know Who’s Behind the Device™” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented biometric identity platform. authID powers biometric identity proofing in 700ms, biometric authentication in 25ms, and account recovery with a fast, accurate, user-friendly experience. With our ground-breaking PrivacyKey™ solution, authID provides a 1-to-1-billion false match rate, while storing no biometric data. authID stops fraud at onboarding, blocks deepfakes, prevents account takeover, and eliminates password risks and costs, through the fastest, most frictionless, and most accurate user identity experience demanded by today’s digital ecosystem. For further information please visit authid.ai.

About Ping Identity

Ping delivers unforgettable user experiences and uncompromising security. We make crafting digital experiences simple for any type of user—partners, customers, employees, and beyond. We are anti-lock-in. That means integration with existing ecosystems, clouds, and on-prem technologies is simple. Out-of-the-box templates let businesses leverage our identity expertise to give their users frictionless experiences. Whether they’re building a foundation of modern digital identity, or out-innovating their competitors with cutting-edge services like digital credentials, AI-driven fraud prevention and governance, Ping is the one-stop shop for game-changing digital identity.

