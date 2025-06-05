Submit Release
CG Oncology to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

IRVINE, Calif., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGON), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients with bladder cancer, today announced that Arthur Kuan, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami Beach, FL on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 11:20 am ET.

Interested parties can access the live audio webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.cgoncology.com. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation for approximately 90 days.

About CG Oncology
CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology sees a world where urologic cancer patients may benefit from our innovative immunotherapies to live with dignity and have an enhanced quality of life. To learn more, please visit: www.cgoncology.com.

Contacts:
Media
Sarah Connors
Vice President, Communications and Patient Advocacy, CG Oncology
(508) 654-2277
sarah.connors@cgoncology.com

Investor Relations
Chau Cheng
Vice President, Investor Relations, CG Oncology
(949) 342-8939
chau.cheng@cgoncology.com


