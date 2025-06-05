NV5 Awarded $250 Million NOAA Contract to Advance National Shoreline Mapping and Coastal Resilience

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5, a provider of tech-enabled engineering, certification, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been selected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for a five-year, multiple award contract valued at up to $250 million to provide shoreline mapping services in support of the National Geodetic Survey (NGS).

“Building on over a decade of experience supporting NOAA’s geospatial initiatives, NV5 is uniquely positioned to meet the technical and operational demands of this contract,” said Kurt Allen, President of NV5 Geospatial.

NV5’s comprehensive geospatial services will support NOAA’s Coastal Mapping Program to enhance the development and maintenance of nautical charts and other essential coastal applications. NV5 will collect and analyze high-precision geospatial data using ground, aerial, and satellite platforms to ensure accurate coverage of oceanic, arctic, lake, and riverine systems and support national emergency response such as hurricane recovery.

“The mandated nature of NV5’s services and our proven technical expertise and operational scale differentiate NV5 in the geospatial sector and insulate us from the recent federal funding cuts,” added Ben Heraud, CEO of NV5. “This award reinforces our leadership in national geospatial data programs and our role in delivering innovative solutions to support infrastructure, navigation, and environmental sustainability.”

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a leading provider of tech-enabled engineering, testing, inspection, and consulting solutions for the built environment. The Company specializes in engineering design, asset management, and geospatial data analytics to support infrastructure resilience and building systems performance throughout the entire asset lifecycle. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

