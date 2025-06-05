DeFi Development Corp. and Amber International Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Solana Market Access and Treasury Solutions

BOCA RATON, FL , June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the “Company” or “DeFi Dev Corp.”), the first US public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana (“SOL”), today announced a strategic partnership with Amber International Holding Limited (Nasdaq: AMBR) (“Amber International”), a leading provider of institutional crypto financial services and solutions and operating under the brand name "Amber Premium."

Following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”), the two companies have entered into an agreement to collaborate across SOL-denominated treasury acquisition, structured products, staking, and validator integration. The partnership is designed to enhance DFDV’s SOL accumulation strategy and expand Amber Premium’s product offerings for institutional clients seeking rewards and infrastructure access on Solana.

Through this collaboration, Amber Premium may serve as a broker for DFDV’s treasury acquisitions. In parallel, DFDV may structure and manage SOL-denominated products — including staking solutions — leveraging its validator operations to deepen its footprint within the Solana ecosystem.

“This partnership aligns with our broader goal of unlocking innovative onchain strategies for public market investors,” said Parker White, COO & CIO of DFDV. “Amber Premium’s institutional reach and market infrastructure complement our focus on compounding SOL per share through high-quality partners and differentiated deal flow.”

“We’re excited to work with DFDV to build new pathways into the Solana economy for our clients,” said Steve Zhang, Head of Capital Markets at Amber Premium. “This partnership brings together deep technical capability and a shared commitment to innovation and transparency. It marks another step in expanding our institutional product suite with blockchain-native solutions that deliver real utility and value.”

This MOU reflects a shared vision of bridging traditional financial markets with the next generation of crypto-native opportunities. Additional details regarding structured product rollouts and validator integrations will be shared in the coming months.

About DeFi Development Corp.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to Solana (SOL). Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana’s expanding application layer.

The Company is an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing data and software subscriptions, as well as value-add services, to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage.

The Company currently serves more than one million web users annually, including multifamily and commercial property owners and developers applying for billions of dollars of debt financing per year, professional service providers, and thousands of multifamily and commercial property lenders, including more than 10% of the banks in America, credit unions, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), debt funds, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA multifamily lenders, commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) lenders, Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lenders, and more. The Company’s data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service (“SaaS”).

About Amber International Holding Limited

Amber International Holding Limited (Nasdaq: AMBR), operating under the brand name "Amber Premium", is a leading provider of institutional crypto financial services and solutions. A subsidiary of Amber Group, Amber Premium delivers institutional-grade market access, execution infrastructure, and investment solutions to help institutions and high-net-worth individuals optimize their digital asset portfolios. The firm offers a regulated, scalable financial ecosystem powered by proprietary blockchain and financial technologies, AI-driven risk management, and quantitative algorithms across CeFi, DeFi, and OTC markets. Learn more at www.ambr.io



Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," strategy," "future," "likely," "may,", "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) fluctuations in the market price of SOL and any associated impairment charges that the Company may incur as a result of a decrease in the market price of SOL below the value at which the Company’s SOL are carried on its balance sheet; (ii) volatility in our stock price, including due to future issuances of common stock and securities convertible into common stock; (iii) the effect of and uncertainties related the ongoing volatility in interest rates; (iv) our ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; (v) the impact on our business of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment including changes in securities laws or other laws or regulations; (vi) changes in the accounting treatment relating to the Company’s SOL holdings; (vii) our ability to respond to general economic conditions; (vii) our ability to manage our growth effectively and our expectations regarding the development and expansion of our business; (ix) our ability to access sources of capital, including debt financing and other sources of capital to finance operations and growth and (x) other risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized, or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

