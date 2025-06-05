Leslie Roe of Precision Plumbing and Heating Advises When It’s Time to Replace Your HVAC Unit in HelloNation Magazine

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How can homeowners tell when their heating and cooling system is no longer worth the cost to maintain? Leslie Roe of Precision Plumbing and Heating in Traverse City, Michigan, offers valuable insight in HelloNation Magazine , helping residents recognize the signs that it may be time for a system replacement—and what benefits a new HVAC unit can bring.

According to Roe, most HVAC systems lose efficiency after 10 to 15 years, and the signs often include uneven temperatures, rising utility bills, and the need for frequent repairs. While these may seem like minor inconveniences at first, they are usually indicators that a system is reaching the end of its lifecycle. As components age and replacement parts become harder to source, the cost of repairs can quickly outweigh the benefit of keeping the unit running.

Upgrading to a modern, energy-efficient HVAC system offers more than just reliability. New units provide consistent temperature control, quieter operation, improved humidity regulation, and advanced filtration. For individuals with allergies or respiratory sensitivities, these improvements can significantly enhance indoor air quality. Additionally, smart thermostats allow for more precise temperature management and help reduce overall energy use.

Roe encourages homeowners to evaluate their HVAC maintenance history and system age before extreme weather sets in. A professional HVAC evaluation can help determine whether replacement is the most cost-effective and health-conscious choice for the home. The long-term investment in a new system offers not only financial savings but improved comfort and air quality throughout the year.

To learn more, read the full article, Is It Time for a New Unit? Upgrade Your Comfort, Lower Your Bills , in HelloNation Magazine.

