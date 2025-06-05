NextGen Digital Expands Cloud AI Hosting & Digital Infrastructure Operations & Provides Corporate Update

Fredericton, New Brunswick, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE:NXT) (OTCQB:NXTDF) (FSE:Z12) (“NextGen” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has expanded its fleet of computing workstations for its online hardware-as-a-service business (“Cloud AI Hosting”) and that the newly acquired workstations have begun generating revenue.

The three new workstations, each equipped with a high-performance Nvidia graphics processing unit (“GPU”), bring the Company’s total active GPU fleet to five. This expansion enables the Company to further increase its operational cash flows in the near-term and capture more demand in the artificial intelligence computing sector. The expansion of Cloud AI Hosting marks an additional significant step toward NextGen’s goal of building a larger fleet of GPUs for Cloud AI Hosting.

Moreover, this initiative underscores NextGen’s efforts and intention to expand its existing operations into the digital asset ecosystem, including cryptocurrency mining, staking, and blockchain infrastructure support (collectively, “Digital Asset Infrastructure Operations”). This potential business line would leverage the Company’s existing expertise and asset base, and would form an additional operational segment that complements its Cloud AI Hosting and e-commerce lines.

About NextGen Digital Platforms Inc.

NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE: NXT) is a technology company that operates e-commerce platform PCSections.com (“PCS”) and a hardware-as-a-service business supporting the artificial intelligence sector, called cloud AI hosting (“Cloud AI Hosting”). Both PCS and Cloud AI Hosting were developed in-house by NextGen. The Company also intends to democratize access to cryptocurrencies by providing investors with exposure to a diversified basket of digital assets through a regulated public vehicle. From time to time, the Company also intends to evaluate and acquire or develop other micro-technology platforms.

For More Information:

Alexander Tjiang, Interim Chief Executive Officer

(416) 300-7398

https://nextgendigital.ca/

‎info@nextgendigital.ca

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved.

There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements herein.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.