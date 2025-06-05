Optiva Agentic AI BSS, Powered by Google's Gemini Models, Wins MVNOs World AI & Analytics Excellence Award

AI-driven BSS recognized for empowering MVNEs and MVNOs to launch and configure eSIM enablement and advanced product catalogs at speed

TORONTO, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optiva Inc. (TSX: OPT), a leader in powering the telecom industry with cloud-native billing, charging and revenue management software on private and public clouds, is honored to receive the MVNOs World award for AI & Analytics Excellence . Optiva BSS Platform, featuring integrated AI-agents, was recognized for providing digital-first MVNEs and MVNOs with increased agility, AI-driven insights and scalability to accelerate success in the competitive telecom market.

MVNOs World judges selected Optiva and recognized its innovative partnerships with MVNEs and MVNOs, including the new MVNE entrant in Nigeria, IMBIL Telecom. Utilizing a cloud-native and AI-driven architecture, Optiva BSS Platform empowers operators with digital onboarding to quickly scale MVNOs and launch customer-centric personalized offerings. The platform is a growth engine that boosts customer acquisition and cuts operational costs through automation and real-time AI-driven insights. It positions operators as pioneering, AI-first MVNEs to enable the success of next-generation MVNOs.

Features like eSIM enablement and an advanced product catalog allow MVNOs to quickly configure, launch and evolve digital services to meet market demands and optimize growth strategies. The platform's AI agents foster growth with advanced analytics, powering use cases like churn prediction, next-best-offer recommendations and dynamic pricing. This helps MVNEs and MVNOs significantly accelerate time-to-market and scale intelligently and competitively.

Key benefits of Optiva's agentic AI BSS are:

Enhanced Customer Experience: Customer care AI agent Amica can automate customer queries and cases, significantly improving resolution times and customer satisfaction. Comprehensive automation also streamlines processes from customer onboarding to support, delivering a superior customer experience.

Customer care AI agent Amica can automate customer queries and cases, significantly improving resolution times and customer satisfaction. Comprehensive automation also streamlines processes from customer onboarding to support, delivering a superior customer experience. Increased Operational Efficiency: Operations management AI agent Kairos proactively enhances operational efficiency, reducing ticket resolution time and manual efforts. This enables operators to address critical issues faster and optimize resource allocation.

Operations management AI agent Kairos proactively enhances operational efficiency, reducing ticket resolution time and manual efforts. This enables operators to address critical issues faster and optimize resource allocation. Hyper-Personalized Engagement: Sales AI agent Sophos empowers operators to engage customers with hyper-personalized offers and plans, improving sales efficiency and fostering customer loyalty.



"Optiva is proud to receive this prestigious award as we continue to invest in our product portfolio and empower AI-native telcos and MVNE and MVNO innovators. We are excited that our agentic AI BSS and eSIM technologies are driving new revenue opportunities and delivering exceptional value to operators worldwide,“ said Michele Campriani, CRO at Optiva.

Explore the benefits of Optiva agentic AI-powered BSS at DTW Ignite, June 17-19, 2025, where Optiva agentic AI BSS is a finalist for two TM Forum Excellence Awards for Data & AI Innovation and Impact & Innovation. Schedule a meeting and demo .

