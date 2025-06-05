The Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are Market Projections Indicating A Surge In The Value Of The Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Industry?

The beauty and personal care surfactants market has demonstrated strong growth in recent years. The market size, which was valued at $11.15 billion in 2024, is poised to rise to $12.01 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.7%. This expansion during the historic period can be traced to the growth of the cosmetic industry, mounting consumer awareness about personal grooming and hygiene, surging demand for personal care products, and rapid urbanization.

What Does The Future Hold For The Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Market?

Meanwhile, the future growth of the beauty and personal care surfactants market appears robust. It is forecasted to climb up to $16.67 billion by 2029, marked by a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.6%. The growth in this predicted period can be attributed to burgeoning e-commerce platforms, emerging markets, the rise in disposable income, and an increased focus on aesthetics. Major trends to be observed during the forecast include a surge in demand for clean beauty products, microbiome-friendly formulations, sustainable sourcing, anti-pollution products, and biodegradable surfactants.

What Are The Notable Growth Drivers Catalyzing The Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Market?

A critical growth contributor to the beauty and personal care surfactants market is the escalating demand for various waterless products. Beauty and personal care products generally comprise 60-80% of water. Eliminating H20 from the ingredients list enables manufacturers to include more active components in the beauty formulation, thereby reducing the need for preservatives. Additionally, waterless products are environmentally friendly. Given than an estimated two-thirds of the world’s population may face water scarcity by 2025, the surge in demand for waterless products, particularly in the beauty industry, appears inevitable. Besides, waterless products also curtail the carbon footprint, are lighter for transportation, necessitate lesser packaging, and are compact, making them a favored alternative amongst leading manufacturers.

Who Are The Significant Industry Players Enhancing The Growth Of The Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Market?

Key corporations operating in the beauty and personal care surfactants market include BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Kao Corporation, Stepan Company, Rhodia, Clariant AG, Evonik Industries AG, Croda International PLC, Huntsman International LLC, Solvay SA, Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Nouryon Holding B.V., Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Lonza Group AG, Galaxy Surfactants Limited, Lubrizol Corporation, Innospec Inc., Colonial Chemical Inc., Pilot Chemical Corp., Oxiteno S.A. Indústria e Comércio, KLK OLEO, Sasol Limited, Akema S.r.l., Jarchem Industries Inc., Vantage Specialty Ingredients Inc., Seppic S.A., Gattefossé SAS, Nikko Chemicals Co. Ltd.

What Are The Main Innovations In The Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Market?

Leading companies in the beauty and personal care surfactants market are driving revenues via innovative products such as the peptovitae series. The peptovitae series comprises four patented peptides that represent a novel class of biomimetic peptides created scientifically. As of January 2022, BASF SE, a Germany-based beauty and personal care products manufacturing company, launched the peptovitae series. The Peptovitae line allows consumers to devise innovative treatments for a broad spectrum of skin problems. The new bioactives from BASF's care creations line of personal care products aim to combat signs of aging, augment skin brightness, soothe and hydrate skin, as well as improve dry and irritated skin.

How Is The Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Market Segmented?

The beauty and personal care surfactants market covered in this report is segmented as follows -

1 By Type: Non-Ionic, Cationic, Amphoteric, Anionic, Other Types.

2 By Origin: Synthetic Surfactants, Bio-Based Surfactants.

3 By Application: Hair Care, Skin Care, and Other Applications.

Subsegments include:

1 By Non-Ionic: Alkoxylates, Fatty Alcohols, Amine Oxides.

2 By Cationic: Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Esterquats, Cationic Polymers.

3 By Amphoteric: Betaine, Imidazolines, Amphoacetates.

4 By Anionic: Sulfates e.g., Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sulfonates, Phosphate Esters.

5 By Other Types: Silicone-Based Surfactants, Fluorosurfactants, Bio-Based Surfactants.

What Are The Geographical Insights About The Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Market?

In terms of geography, Asia-Pacific held the most substantial share of the beauty and personal care surfactants market in 2024. The region is expected to retain its fast-paced growth over the forecast period. The regions covered in the beauty and personal care surfactants market report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

