Savage, MN Gets Expanded Access to Premium Physical Therapy as Family Physical Therapy Relocates to Larger Facility





TWIN CITIES, Minn., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Family Physical Therapy of Savage, MN is excited to announce our relocation to the former Finish Line Wellness space! As a premium healthcare facility, we now offer direct access physical therapy. This means you can schedule an appointment to start your care right away, no physician referral needed. We also continue to provide ongoing care for those with a doctor's order.

The move allows Family Physical Therapy to offer a more integrated approach to health and wellness. By combining physical therapy with massage and chiropractic services, they aim to address the whole person and the root causes of issues, not just symptoms. This expansion means more personalized and comprehensive care for patients seeking overall well-being.

Combining physical therapy with other therapies and expanding wellness services, particularly through functional medicine, offers significant benefits to people's holistic health. This approach addresses the interconnectedness of the body, mind, and spirit, leading to improved overall well-being. By providing a wider range of therapies and services, individuals can receive more personalized and comprehensive care that addresses the root causes of their health concerns, rather than just treating symptoms.

Benefits to patients from Family Physical Therapy’s move include:

Enhanced capacity for personalized, one-on-one, manual physical therapy sessions.

Ability to offer integrated care options, combining physical therapy with services like massage, chiropractic, and wellness programs under one roof.

New community health focus with space for free monthly educational workshops and events.

Patients have access to advanced physical therapy equipment, including cutting-edge PEMF stimulation devices. These utilize technologies like BEMER and Electrons Plus to promote healing and improved outcomes.

More convenient and flexible scheduling options for local residents.

Doubled gym space dedicated to customized home exercise training programs to help athletes, seniors, teens optimize performance and prevent injuries.

Owner Brenda Brewster recognized the challenge of long wait times for orthopedic physical therapy and significantly expanded the facility and team to better serve the community. Additionally, the new location provides ample space for personalized strength training programs designed to help people at all levels achieve peak physical and mental performance.

"We are thrilled to open the doors of our new facility," says Brenda Brewster. "This expansion allows us to offer a wider range of services, reduce wait times, and provide truly integrated care that helps our patients reach their health and wellness goals."

