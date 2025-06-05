Accelsius Strengthens Presence in European Data Centers with Global Switch Collaboration and London Showcase

AUSTIN, Texas, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accelsius , a leader in two-phase, direct-to-chip liquid cooling technology, today announced its latest European milestone: the deployment of a Thermal Simulation Rack at Global Switch’s newly built London showroom.

Global Switch, one of the world’s premier large-scale data center operators, has long demonstrated a commitment to sustainability and continuous innovation. This latest investment reflects their focus on liquid cooling and dedication to educating their customer base.

As part of this initiative, Global Switch will host the “Future Now: London Live Liquid Cooling Showcase” the week of June 9-13. The event will provide a unique opportunity for data center operators and technology leaders to experience Accelsius’ proprietary two-phase cooling technology firsthand.

The Accelsius Thermal Simulation Rack (TSR) is a fully integrated system that replicates the heat loads of real-world AI and HPC deployments. It enables live testing and benchmarking of cooling solutions without the need for production hardware, supporting customers as they evaluate next-generation liquid cooling in their own environments. This deployment in Global Switch’s showroom is part of Accelsius’ ongoing effort to bring cutting-edge cooling innovation to Europe’s data center market.

“Global Switch is an industry pioneer known for embracing the most advanced data center technologies. Their decision to feature our Thermal Simulation Rack in this dedicated showroom is a powerful endorsement of our mission to simplify the adoption of two-phase, direct-to-chip liquid cooling,” said Josh Claman, Accelsius’ CEO. “We’re excited to be part of this collaboration and to demonstrate firsthand how our technology unlocks new possibilities for energy efficiency, reliability and high-density computing.”

The showroom features floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the London skyline. More than 150 customers from around 40 global organizations are expected to attend the opening, reflecting the growing interest in liquid cooling as a sustainable and high-performance alternative to traditional air cooling. Accelsius’ two-phase liquid cooling system, which uses a dielectric refrigerant to enable superior heat removal, is designed to meet the evolving demands of AI and high-performance computing while dramatically reducing energy consumption.

