Bifurcation Lesions Market Forecast 2025-2034: Comprehensive Insights on Market Size, Growth Factors, Trends

The Business Research Company’s Bifurcation Lesions Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Bifurcation Lesions Market?

The bifurcation lesions market has seen substantial growth in recent years and is anticipated to continue its positive trajectory through the next few years. There has been a rise from $2.63 billion in 2024 to an impressive $2.86 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.5%. This growth can be attributed to the rise in the prevalence of coronary artery diseases, increased geriatric population, healthcare expenditure, and economic growth.

What Are The Key Growth Drivers Of The Bifurcation Lesions Market?

The surge in the geriatric population is expected to be a key growth driver for the bifurcation lesions market. Older individuals, particularly those aged over 60 years are more susceptible to heart conditions including heart attacks, strokes, coronary heart disease, and heart failures. Bifurcation lesions have a vital role in treating these blood clots and ensuring adequate blood flow to the heart. An interesting report by the World Health Organisation predicted that by 2030, one in six people will be over 60 years of age. By the year 2050, the number of people aged 60 years or older will rise to 2.1 billion. Consequently, the rising elderly population is anticipated to drive the bifurcation lesions market growth.

What Can We Predict About The Bifurcation Lesions Market Size In The Future?

The market size for bifurcation lesions is projected to rise to $4.02 billion by 2029 bearing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.9%. The expansion of healthcare infrastructure, escalating demand for minimally invasive surgeries, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and government healthcare policies could be key contributors to this growth. The expected trends for the forecast period include patient-centric approaches, bioresorbable stents, integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning, and cross-specialty collaboration.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Bifurcation Lesions Market?

Major players operating in the bifurcation lesions market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Medical Corporation, Spectranetics Corporation, Medtronic plc, Cardinal Health Inc., Cardinal Health Company, Abbott Laboratories, Biosensors International Group Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook Medical LLC, Cordis Corporation, Endologix Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., InspireMD Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, OrbusNeich Medical Company Limited, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Cardionovum GmbH, Elixir Medical Corporation, and others.

Do We Foresee Any Emerging Trends in the Bifurcation Lesions Market?

Recent advancements in the devices used in imaging and procedures are a significant trend in the bifurcation lesions market. Companies are channeling their efforts into innovating existing devices. For example, Advanced Bifurcation Systems ABS, a clinical-stage medical device firm, has developed a unique bifurcation stenting solution for coronary angioplasties. Their platform features a unique modular self-aligning stent technology facilitating even bifurcations. This reduces the need for repeat procedures and ensures effective treatment.

How Is The Bifurcation Lesions Market Segmented?

The bifurcation lesions market segmentation include:

1. By Types: One-Stent, Two-Stent

2. By Application: Coronary Vascular, Peripheral vascular

Further, the subsegmentations are:

1. By One-Stent: Single-Stent Deployment, Balloon-Expandable Stents, Self-Expanding Stents

2. By Two-Stent: Crush Technique, T- or Y-Configuration Stenting, Side Branch Stenting Techniques

What Regional Insights Can We Observe?

In 2024, North America dominated the bifurcation lesions market. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

