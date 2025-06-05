MUSE Microscopy, Inc. Welcomes Dr. Derek C. Welch to Board of Directors, Appoints Him Chair of Science & Technology Committee

IRVINE, Calif., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MUSE Microscopy, Inc., a pioneer in digital pathology innovation, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Derek C. Welch, MD, FCAP, to its Board of Directors. Dr. Welch, the President and Chief Medical Officer of PathGroup, brings over two decades of leadership in pathology and laboratory medicine. He will also serve as Chair of the Science & Technology Committee, collaborating closely with CEO Matthew Nuñez to advance SmartPath MUSE Technology™ (SmartPath)* platform.

Dr. Welch is a board-certified pathologist with extensive experience in anatomic and clinical pathology. He earned his medical degree from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Since joining PathGroup in 2005, Dr. Welch has been instrumental in expanding one of the nation’s largest integrated pathology networks, overseeing diagnostic services across multiple states.

“MUSE Microscopy is at the forefront of transforming pathology through its innovative slide-free digital imaging technology,” said Dr. Welch. “The SmartPath platform has the potential to revolutionize diagnostic workflows, and I am excited to contribute to its development and application across various clinical settings.”

MUSE’s SmartPath technology utilizes Microscopy with Ultraviolet Surface Excitation (MUSE) to generate high-resolution, H&E-like digital images directly from fresh or formalin-fixed tissue samples, eliminating the need for traditional slide preparation. This approach not only accelerates diagnostic processes but also preserves tissue integrity for downstream molecular testing.

“Dr. Welch’s extensive expertise in pathology and his leadership at PathGroup make him an invaluable addition to our board,” said Matthew Nuñez, CEO of MUSE Microscopy. “His insights will be crucial as we continue to develop and deploy our SmartPath platform to enhance diagnostic accuracy and efficiency.”

About MUSE Microscopy, Inc.

MUSE Microscopy is a company that specializes in the application of Microscopy with Ultraviolet Surface Excitation (MUSE). We have developed a MUSE-enabled imaging system for diagnostic assistance in pathology, cytology, and research applications. Our commercial product, SmartPath MUSE Technology™ (SmartPath)*, is a slide-free direct-to-digital imaging platform that aims to transform the patient’s experience and provide healthcare professionals with quick diagnostic information through digital imaging.

To learn more, you can visit their website at https://musemicroscopy.com/ or find them on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. *Pending FDA approval.

About PathGroup

PathGroup is one of the largest private providers of comprehensive pathology services in the U.S., with a reputation for delivering fast, accurate, and reliable results across clinical and molecular diagnostics. PathGroup supports physicians, hospitals, and health systems with advanced diagnostic capabilities nationwide.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matthew Nuñez

Tel: 949.813.6121

mnunez@musemicroscopy.com

Source: MUSE Microscopy, Inc.

