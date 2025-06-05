Global Advertising Agencies Market Set For 4.7% Growth, Reaching $464.32 Billion By 2029

Advertising Agencies Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Advertising Agencies Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The advertising agencies market size has grown steadily in recent years. It is expected to grow from $369.56 billion in 2024 to $386.36 billion in 2025, displaying a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.5%. This growth in the historic period can be accredited to strong economic development in emerging markets, rise of globalization, escalating penetration of E-Commerce, increasing advertisement expenditure, and quick-paced advancement in technology.

What Is The Advertising Agencies Market Growth Forecast'?

In the next few years, the advertising agencies market size is predicted to see steady growth. The forecast anticipates it to grow to $464.32 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising urbanization, increasing adoption of 5G networks, and the Internet of Things IoT driving the growth. Major trends in the forecast period include the integration of artificial intelligence in advertising as well as rising storytelling concepts, a surge in adoption of digitalization, growing demand for interactive advertising, and an increase in advertising on streaming services. ‘

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=3478&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Of The Advertising Agencies Market?

With regards to the 'market drivers fueling this growth loop'. The increase in advertising spending across industries foretells a growth in demand for the advertising agency market. The increase in ad investment is largely propelled by video and mobile ads. Interestingly, digital advertising has recently outpaced total TV ad spending.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Shaping The Advertising Agencies Market Landscape?

Major companies operating in the advertising agencies market include WPP PLC, Dentsu Inc., Publicis Groupe, Omnicom Group Inc., Hakuhodo DY Holdings, BlueFocus Communication Group, The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc., Accenture Interactive, Havas, and MDC Partners. To stay on top, these companies have shown a focus on developing innovative products geared towards younger generations, such as the Gen Z Music lineup, to expand their customer base and gain a competitive advantage.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advertising-agencies-global-market-report

How Is the Global Advertising Agencies Market Segmented?

As a means to 'efficiently target the market segments', the advertising agencies market report is divided into several segments and subsegments.

By Mode, the market is dissected into Online Advertising and Offline Advertising sections.

By Type, it is subdivided into TV, Digital, Radio, Print, Out-Of-Home OOH And Others.

By End Use Industry, it includes Banking, Financial Service And Insurance BFSI, Consumer Goods And Retail, Government And Public Sector, IT And Telecom, Media And Entertainment And Others.

Providing a deeper analysis, the subsegments include Online Advertising Display Advertising - Banners, Pop-ups, Social Media Advertising, Search Engine Marketing SEM, Video Advertising, Influencer Marketing, mobile advertising and Offline Advertising Television Advertising, radio advertising, Print Advertising - Newspapers, Magazines, Out-Of-Home, OOH, Advertising - Billboards, Transit, Direct Mail Advertising.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Advertising Agencies Market?

Keeping the very necessary 'Regional Insights' in mind, the report offers an insightful observation that North America was the largest region in the advertising agencies market in 2024. Western Europe followed as the second largest region in the global advertising agencies. The report covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse More Similar Reports -

Print Media Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/print-media-global-market-report

Advertising, Public Relations, And Related Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advertising-public-relations-and-related-services-global-market-report

Out-of-Home Advertising Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/out-of-home-advertising-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.