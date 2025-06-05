Government condemns violence at WSU Mthatha Campus

Government strongly condemns the violent scenes unfolding at the Walter Sisulu University (WSU) Nelson Mandela Drive campus in Mthatha, Eastern Cape. This follows protests by students against the release on bail of the acting residence manager, Mr Manelisi Mampana, who is facing charges relating to the fatal shooting of a student during an earlier protest.

While Government recognises the right of students to protest and express their dissatisfaction, the acts of violence and destruction of property, including the barricading of the N2 highway with burning tyres are strongly condemned. Such actions endanger lives, disrupt essential services, and undermine the very cause that students seek to highlight.

Government calls on all students and stakeholders to remain calm and engage in peaceful, constructive dialogue. Student leaders and university management must work with law enforcement to restore calm and ensure that justice takes its course. The rule of law must be respected, and due legal processes must be allowed to unfold without interference or intimidation.

Government reiterates its commitment to upholding justice and ensuring that institutions of higher learning remain safe spaces for all.

Enquiries:

Ms Nomonde Mnukwa

Acting Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 210 6776