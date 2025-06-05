Basic Education hosts KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Education Indaba of G20 Education Working Group, 10 Jun

Delegates participating in the G20 Education Working Group will descend on Durban’s International Conference Centre next week to attend KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Indaba.

The gathering is one of many hosted at provincial level as part of the programme of activities of G20 in 2025. Stakeholders, experts and Senior government officials from across the province will gather as part of the much-anticipated Provincial Education Indaba that will take place under the theme “Exploring current opportunities for delivering ECCE for the future in resource-constrained environments.

The KZN Provincial Education Indaba continues to build-up to the G20 summit that will in November 2025 bring together the heads of state and representatives of G20 countries, selected invited countries as well as international organizations to discuss economic and business issues.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event planned as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 10 June 2025

Time: 08h00

Venue: Durban ICC, 45 Bram Fischer Road, Durban

For media enquiries and confirmation of attendance, please contact;

Terence Khala

Media Relations Officer: Department of Basic Education

Cell: 081 758 1546

Muzi Mahlambi

Director: Communication Services

Cell: 0 82 519 1420



