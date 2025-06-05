Police on DNA confirmation of murdered journalist and partner

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has concluded its extensive tests and analysis of human remains found in Rust De Winter earlier presumed to be that of missing Pretoria journalist and his partner.

The SAPS can now confirm that a DNA analysis has been concluded and has positively linked the remains to that of Aserie Ndlovu and Zodwa Mdhluli.

The human remains were analysed and matched with the reference sample of the biological relatives of the deceased.

A positive DNA match thus confirms that the discovered remains are that of the missing couple.

The SAPS has already notified both families and is pleased to have assisted to provide closure to both families.

Seven suspects arrested in this case are currently appearing before the KwaMhlanga Magistrate court on various charges ranging from kidnapping , house robbery to possession of stolen property.

Enquiries:

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe

Cell: 0820408808

#ServiceDeliveryZA