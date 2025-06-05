Minister Nomakhosazana Meth briefs media on important developments in Employment and Labour sector, 6 Jun
The Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms Nomakhosazana Meth will on Friday, 6 June 2025, brief media on various topical matters pertaining the Employment and Labour sector.
The briefing will touch on recent developments, which include: Cabinet's approval of the National Labour Migration Policy and the Employment Services Amendment Bill, the 25th Commission for Employment Equity (CEE) Annual Report, the Employment Equity Court case, as well as employment creation initiatives, amongst others.
Members of the media are invited to the media briefing as follows:
Date: Friday, 6 June 2025
Time: 11h30
Venue: GCIS Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Tshedimosetso House, Hatfield, Pretoria
Enquiries:
Thobeka Magcai
Ministry Spokesperson
Cell: 072 737 2205
E-mail: Thobeka.Magcai@labour.gov.za
