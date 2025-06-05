MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko launches I Serve with a Smile campaign at Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg, 5 Jun
The Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko will officially launch the “I Serve with a Smile” campaign on Thursday, 05 June 2025 at Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg.
As part of the launch, the MEC will deliver a keynote address highlighting the objectives of the “I Serve with a Smile” movement, which is designed to improve patient experience of care across all health facilities.
The campaign emphasises the department’s commitment to creating a healthcare environment that is compassionate, respectful and service- driven.
It further seeks to promote a culture of empathy, professionalism and positive staff-patient interactions by improving the interpersonal aspects of care throughout Gauteng's public healthcare system.
Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:
Date: Thursday, 05 June 2025
Time: 09h00
Venue: Langa Hall, Tambo Memorial Hospital, Boksburg.
Confirmation of media should be directed to Ms Zoliswa Ntseku on 060 569 6552 or email: Zoliswa.Nzeku@gauteng.gov.za
Media enquiries:
Motalatale Modiba, Head of Communication
Cell: 064 803 0808
E-mail: healthmediaenquiries@gauteng.gov.za
Public complaints and compliments must be send directly to: patientscomplaints.health@gauteng.gov.za or send SMS to 35023 or call 24-hour customer line on 0800 203 886
