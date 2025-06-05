MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko launches I Serve with a Smile campaign at Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg, 5 Jun

The Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko will officially launch the “I Serve with a Smile” campaign on Thursday, 05 June 2025 at Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg.

As part of the launch, the MEC will deliver a keynote address highlighting the objectives of the “I Serve with a Smile” movement, which is designed to improve patient experience of care across all health facilities.

The campaign emphasises the department’s commitment to creating a healthcare environment that is compassionate, respectful and service- driven.

It further seeks to promote a culture of empathy, professionalism and positive staff-patient interactions by improving the interpersonal aspects of care throughout Gauteng's public healthcare system.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: Thursday, 05 June 2025

Time: 09h00

Venue: Langa Hall, Tambo Memorial Hospital, Boksburg.

Confirmation of media should be directed to Ms Zoliswa Ntseku on 060 569 6552 or email: Zoliswa.Nzeku@gauteng.gov.za

Media enquiries:

Motalatale Modiba, Head of Communication

Cell: 064 803 0808

E-mail: healthmediaenquiries@gauteng.gov.za

