Correctional Services on 2025 Comrades Marathon team

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is deploying a formidable team of 270 officials to the 2025 Comrades Marathon. Dubbed as the ultimate human race, this year’s ‘down run’ from Pietermaritzburg to Durban promises to be yet another impactful representation by Correctional Services, demonstrating the Department’s commitment to excellence, resilience, and wellbeing.

National Commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale, an avid runner himself, has expressed satisfaction with the officials’ training and is confident of a strong performance. “Our athletes, donned in the unmistakable Correctional Services colours, have undergone rigorous training in preparation for this iconic race; hence we talk of a team poised to make a bold statement on the road,” said Commissioner Thobakgale.

Over the years, Correctional Services has consistently participated in the race with a strong presence, playing a key role in boosting its popularity and prominence. As a consequence, sport continues to play a pivotal role in the Department’s employee wellbeing programme. It contributes not only to physical health, but also enhances workplace performance, discipline, and morale. Officials who participate in various sporting disciplines demonstrate improved focus and productivity in their professional duties.

Throughout the race, our team will be well-supported with hydration stations, nutritional boosters, and encouragement from colleagues and supporters alike. Most importantly, they will be inspired by the unwavering support of National Commissioner Thobakgale, who, as in previous years, will be on hand to cheer the team on and motivate them to finish strong.

DCS stands ready for yet another spirited showdown at the Comrades Marathon, flying the Correctional Services flag high with pride.

Enquiries:

Singabakho Nxumalo

National Spokesperson

Cell: 079 523 5794

E-mail: Singabakho.Nxumalo@dcs.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates