Government condemns Riverlea shootout

Government strongly condemns the shootout between illegal miners and the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Riverlea, Johannesburg, which has claimed at least one life. A 59-year-old man was killed after he was allegedly caught in the crossfire as police exchanged gunfire with three suspects. Government extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

This incident clearly demonstrates the severe threat that illegal mining poses, not only to law enforcement, but to the safety and well-being of communities. Community members are called to cooperate with authorities and report criminal activities taking place in their areas. Members of the public must not take the law into their own hands but should work with law enforcement and allow due processes to unfold.

Government commends the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to clamp down on illegal mining operations, which continue to pose serious threats to public safety and infrastructure.

Together, we must uphold peace, respect for the rule of law, and protect the rights and safety of all South Africans.

