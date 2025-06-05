Presidency briefs media on President’s public programme, 5 Jun
Presidential Spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya will today, 05 June 2025 host a media briefing to update the public on the President’s programme and address topical issues of interest.
Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: Thursday, 05 June 2025
Time: 16h30
Venue: Union Buildings, Media Centre
RSVP: Members of the media wishing to attend the media briefing in person are requested to submit their details to ndivhuwo@presidency.gov.za
Media following remotely can text their questions to Patience @ 083 376 9468. The media briefing will be streamed live and the link will be shared prior.
Media enquiries:
Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President
E-mail: media@enquires.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
