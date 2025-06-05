Deputy President Paul Mashatile launches Clean Cities and Towns campaign in Kliptown, 6 Jun

Thursday, 5 June 2025 Deputy President Paul Mashatile to launch the Clean Cities and Towns campaign in Gauteng Province. This campaign is a nationwide initiative aimed at fostering cleaner, greener, and more inclusive urban spaces, while advancing sustainability, equality, and solidarity among all citizens.

The Clean Cities and Towns Campaign is envisaged to start a nationwide movement, encouraging citizens to come together for community cleaning activities throughout townships and villages. This unified effort will not only promote cleaner surroundings but also cultivate a sense of community spirit and pride.

Additionally, the campaign will also build on the Deputy President’s commitments made at the SALGA Lekgotla earlier in the year to address both environmental and socio-economic challenges. This initiative will form part of a broader service delivery drive by government within the context of the District Development Model, led by the Deputy President as a champion.

Deputy President Mashatile together with the Premier of Gauteng, Mr Panyaza Lesufi, the Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Cllr Dada Morero and senior government officials will engage in clean-up activities. Activities will include tree planting, cleaning at the Walter Sisulu Square of Dedication and lighting of the Flame at the Square.

The media are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 6 June 2025

Time: 9h00

Venue: Walter Sisulu Square of Dedication, Kliptown, Soweto

For more information on the Clean Cities campaign, kindly contact Matshepo Seedat on 082 679 9473.

Enquiries:

Keith Khoza

The Presidency

Cell: 066 195 8840

Vuyo Mhaga

Gauteng Provincial Government

Cell: 076 636 5193

Chris Vondo

City of Johannesburg

Cell: 079 851 9908

#ServiceDeliveryZA