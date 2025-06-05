Biopesticides Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, And Growth Insights For Global Expansion

The Business Research Company

What Are The Growth Projections For The Biopesticides Market?

The biopesticides market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $7.35 billion in 2024 to $8.75 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 19.0%. Factors such as the growing awareness about environmental and health impacts, increasing government regulations, the expansion of organic farming, investments in research and development, and a rise in disposable income have fueled this historical growth.

What Does The Future Hold For The Biopesticides Market?

The biopesticides market size is projected to see rapid growth in the upcoming years, growing to $17.21 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 18.4%. The growth in the forecast period is attributed to various factors. The rise in the agriculture sector, growing global population, rising demand for hygiene and quality food, and economic growth are significant drivers. Trends to look forward to include the precision agriculture integration, digital technologies, market consolidation, and partnerships.

What's Driving The Biopesticides Market Growth?

One of the significant factors propelling the growth of the biopesticides market is the rising demand for organic food. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for organic food has increased as buyers perceive it as healthier and beneficial for immunity. Biopesticides, composed of toxins found in living organisms that harm pests but have no effect on the plant itself, are gaining popularity. These biopesticides reduce soil pollution and erosion.

Therefore, they are extensively used in organic crop production. For instance, in 2023, according to the Organic Industry Survey released by the Organic Trade Association, a U.S-based organization, Organic food sales in the United States in 2022 broke through $60 billion for the first time. This record-breaking number reflects the strength of the organic sector and suggests that the rising demand for organic food will continuously drive the biopesticides market growth.

Who Are The Key Players In The Biopesticides Market?

The biopesticides market is competitive. Major companies operating in this market include BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Bayer AG, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Novozymes A/S, Koppert B.V., FMC Corporation, International Panaacea Limited, Som Phytopharma India Limited, BioWorks Inc., Valent Biosciences LLC, Andermatt Biocontrol AG, Isagro S.p.A., Certis USA LLC, DowDuPont Inc., The Stockton Group Ltd., InVivo Group, Vegalab S.A., Biobest Group NV, STK Bio-ag technologies Ltd., Bionema Limited, Corteva Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Omnia Holdings Limited, Amit Biotech Private Limited, Agbiochem Inc., AgBiTech Pty Ltd., Arbico Organics, Arysta LifeScience Limited, Stoller Enterprises Inc., Terramera PlantHealth, Aphea.Bio NV, Pluton Biosciences Inc., Phoreus Biotech Inc., Provivi Inc., Vestaron Corporation, Agragene Inc., Symbiota Inc.

What Are The Key Trends In The Biopesticides Market?

The biopesticides market is constantly evolving due to technological advancements. Biopesticides manufacturers are developing new bacterial strains using innovative technologies for biological control of pests and plant diseases. For example, in September 2023, Croda, a UK-based chemical company, launched Atlox™ BS-50. Specifically formulated for spore-forming microbes, AtloxBS-50 is optimized to ensure compatibility with common microbes, offering versatility for various applications. It helps maintain the viability and effectiveness of the microbes, aligning with Croda's commitment to sustainability and supporting the growing demand for eco-friendly agricultural solutions.

How Is The Biopesticides Market Segmented?

The biopesticides market report captures its diverse nature through detailed segmentation. The market is segmented by type into Bioinsecticides, Biofungicides, Bionematicides, Bioherbicides, and Other Types. By source, the market is divided into Microbials, Biochemicals, and Beneficial insects. There are two key formulations in the market: Liquid and Dry. The mode of application includes Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, Foliar Spray, and Other Modes.

The subsegments are detailed as follows:

1 By Bioinsecticides: Bacillus thuringiensis BT Products, Neem Oil, Insect Pathogens

2 By Biofungicides: Trichoderma spp., Bacillus spp., Yeast-Based Products

3 By Bionematicides: Nematode-Pathogenic Fungi, Microbial and Plant-Based Nematode Controls

4 By Bioherbicides: Allelopathic Plant Extracts, Microbial Herbicides, Natural Compounds

5 By Other Types: Biochemical Pesticides, Plant Growth Regulators, Essential Oils

What Is The Regional Landscape Of The Biopesticides Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the biopesticides market. Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to be the fastest-growing region. The regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

