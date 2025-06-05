Convenient customs clearance measures for Macao-made food exported to the Mainland in place to help local enterprises aim for high-quality products

MACAU, June 5 - In order to facilitate the entry of Macao-made food into the Mainland market and promote the development of Macao’s food manufacturing industry, the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (hereinafter as “GACC”) and the Secretariat for Administration and Justice signed the “Agreement on cooperation in safety control of food products manufactured in Macao for exportation to Mainland China” (hereinafter as “Cooperation Agreement”) and the “Memorandum on inspection, quarantine and veterinarian health requirements of meat products exported to Mainland from Macao” (hereinafter as “Memorandum of Understanding”) in 2020 and 2023 respectively, in order for Macao enterprises and their food products that meet food safety and entry requirements to enjoy customs clearance and quarantine convenience through an innovative cooperative supervision model. Currently, there are more than 50 types of Macao-made food products, registered under the “Cooperation Arrangement”. Around 10 types of meat products have been successfully registered in China through the recommendation by the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) to GACC. These products include traditional baked souvenir food products, ready-to-eat bird’s nest products, meat products, etc., effectively enhancing the competitive advantage of Macao-made food products in the Mainland market.

Three major policy support advantages to help enhance core competitiveness of products

Under the framework of the “Cooperation Arrangement” and the “Memorandum of Understanding”, Macao-made food products exported to the Mainland enjoy a number of policy support advantages. Under the supervision of IAM, Macao’s food production enterprises that meet the food safety and hygiene standards of Macao and the Mainland can be recommended by IAM to GACC and obtain the qualification for export to the Mainland and enjoy trade facilitation measures upon approval. Such products of Macao enterprises that are qualified for export to the Mainland are controlled in advance by IAM for compliance, which effectively reduces the risk of food not meeting customs clearance requirements. Macao-made food products with health certificates issued by IAM for customs clearance are given priority in being inspected by the Mainland customs, and products registered under the “Cooperation Arrangement” do not need to be detained for random inspection, allowing the fresh and high-quality products to enter the market without a hitch.

Macao-made food products having both quality and branding advantages

Macao-made food products have a certain appeal in the Mainland market because of their high quality and cultural characteristics. Macao’s food industry attaches great importance to food safety as its core value. When entering the Mainland market, enterprises must strictly abide by the relevant laws and food safety standards of Macao and the Mainland to ensure product safety and quality. Through various platforms and channels, IAM actively supports local enterprises on a continuous basis to make good use of policy advantages and improve product safety and quality through technological innovation. If members of the food industry would like to learn more about the policies related to product export to the Mainland, they can view the details on the designated webpage of IAM’s Food Safety Information website, or call 2833 8181 during office hours for enquiries.