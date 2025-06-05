Dassault Aviation: Dassault Aviation partners with Tata Advanced Systems to manufacture Rafale fighter aircraft fuselage for India and other global markets

Dassault Aviation partners with Tata Advanced Systems to manufacture

Rafale fighter aircraft fuselage for India and other global markets

First-ever Rafale fuselage production in India

Dedicated manufacturing facility to be set up in Hyderabad

(Saint-Cloud, Mumbai, June 5, 2025) - Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Limited have signed four Production Transfer Agreements to manufacture the Rafale fighter aircraft fuselage in India, marking a significant step forward in strengthening the country’s aerospace manufacturing capabilities and supporting global supply chains. This facility represents a significant investment in India’s aerospace infrastructure and will serve as a critical hub for high-precision manufacturing.

Under the scope of the partnership, Tata Advanced Systems will set up a cutting-edge production facility in Hyderabad for the manufacture of key structural sections of the Rafale, including the lateral shells of the rear fuselage, the complete rear section, the central fuselage, and the front section.

The first fuselage sections are expected to roll off the assembly line in FY2028, with the facility expected to deliver up to two complete fuselages per month.

"For the first time, Rafale fuselages will be produced outside France. This is a decisive step in strengthening our supply chain in India. Thanks to the expansion of our local partners, including TASL, one of the major players in the Indian aerospace industry, this supply chain will contribute to the successful ramp-up of the Rafale, and, with our support, will meet our quality and competitiveness requirements", said Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.

Sukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tata Advanced Systems Limited, said, “This partnership marks a significant step in India’s aerospace journey. The production of the complete Rafale fuselage in India underscores the deepening trust in Tata Advanced Systems’ capabilities and the strength of our collaboration with Dassault Aviation. It also reflects the remarkable progress India has made in establishing a modern, robust aerospace manufacturing ecosystem that can support global platforms.”

The signing of these contracts reflects Dassault Aviation’s strong commitment to India’s ‘Make in India’ and AtmaNirbhar initiatives. This partnership aims to strengthen India’s position as a key player in the global aerospace supply chain while supporting its goal of greater economic self-reliance.

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,700 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, production, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2024, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €6.2 billion. The company has 14,600 employees. dassault-aviation.com

ABOUT TATA ADVANCED SYSTEMS LIMITED:

Tata Advanced Systems Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, is a significant player for aerospace and defence solutions in India. TASL offers a full range of integrated solutions across: Aerostructures & Aeroengines, Airborne Platforms & Systems, Defence & Security, and Land Mobility. Tata Advanced Systems has a strong portfolio of partnerships and joint ventures with leading global aerospace and defence firms, making it an integral partner in the international supply chain and in some instances, a global single source provider for leading aerospace and defence OEMs. With the requisite capabilities, resources and scale, Tata Advanced Systems is equipped to deliver end-to-end innovative solutions throughout the entire aerospace and defence value chain from design to full platform assembly, and is well positioned in areas that include satellites, missiles, radars, unmanned aerial systems, artillery guns, command and control systems, optronics, homeland security and land systems, in addition to aircraft and helicopters.

