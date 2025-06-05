MEXC Drives Stablecoin Expansion After $20M USDe Purchase and $100M TVL Milestone





VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is shaping its long-term strategy, based on its mission – making crypto more accessible to everyone and building trust within the community. Being a significant player in the market, MEXC drives the whole industry. The effect of its recent investments on the crypto space globally is hard to overestimate.

As part of this strategy, the exchange has previously made a significant investment of $16 million in Ethena, a leading innovator in the stablecoin space. The investment follows MEXC’s recent acquisition of $20 million worth of USDe, Ethena’s synthetic dollar, which caused a surge in ENA’s trading volume and boosted USDe’s total value locked (TVL).

In May 2025, the TVL of USDe in MEXC recorded a value above $100 million, making it the second-largest holder of USDe TVL among centralized exchanges. This growth aligns with the broader rise of USDe, whose circulating supply has reached nearly $5.2 billion — making it the fourth-largest stablecoin by market capitalization. The trust in this coin is backed up by several factors. In contrast to some highly volatile crypto assets, USDe exhibits greater price stability. Also, Ethena employs a unique strategy for maintaining the dollar peg, combining derivatives and on-chain liquidity.

To encourage users to experience and trade USDe, MEXC launched several events and promotional campaigns, including one with an impressive prize pool of $1 million . Other incentives include zero trading fees, presented as a limited-time Trader’s Fest , aimed at attracting crypto professionals and those who are making their first steps. Within this offering, traders can take advantage of zero-fee trading pairs.

To appeal to risk-averse crypto investors, MEXC comes out with exclusive staking rewards with generous APR (annual percentage rate). These incentives, targeted to various crypto user groups, offer simplicity, innovation and customization. They drive industry as a whole and build confidence among market participants by promoting stablecoins as a more trustworthy instrument and emphasizing transparency and security of operations.

These efforts, benefiting not only MEXC itself, but the crypto market on a larger scale, are followed by astonishing numbers. For instance, in March, the quantity of ENA holders increased by 30%, ENA TVL increased by 14%, and the daily trading volume of ENA increased by 885%. The average spot daily trading volume in March increased by 557% compared to February’s numbers.

By May 2025, ENA's market capitalization reached 1.96 billion USD, marking a substantial growth from February 2025, when its market cap was approximately half that amount at 1.07 billion USD.

To sum up, MEXC, a cryptocurrency exchange with a years-long history (it was founded in 2018) is making investments in innovative, but at the same time secure instruments. This move emphasizes MEXC’s values and sets positive trends for the crypto industry in the long-term perspective.

