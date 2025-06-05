Global Data Center Services Market Forecast: Key Growth Drivers, Trends, and Opportunities from 2025 to 2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Data Center Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025

What Is the Projected Size and Growth Rate of the Global Data Center Services Market?

The Data Center Services Global Market Report 2025 has been recently published and sheds light on the rapidly growing global market, expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.9%. This growth can be attributed to several key factors such as an increase in data centers, growing demand for cloud computing, and the overall rise in digitalization.

The data center services market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It saw an increase from $74.6 billion in 2024 to an estimate of $84.23 billion for 2025. The significant growth in this period can be attributed to the rising adoption of digitalization, an increase in the number of data centers, strong economic growth in emerging markets, and the growing demand for cloud computing. The market size is expected to see even greater expansion in the upcoming years, with projections placing it at $151.47 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.8%. The upcoming growth can be attributed to an increase in usage of OTT over-the-top services, rising internet penetration, the swelling volume of structured and unstructured data, and an increase in 5G subscriptions.

What Are the Key Drivers and Trends Shaping the Data Center Services Market?

One major driving factor for the growth of the data center services market is the increased usage of OTT over-the-top services. Major OTT players use global data center services such as data storage services to provide content to users from data repositories housed in data centers. These data centers offer secure storage with controlled settings. As the usage of OTT services increases, the demand for data center services is expected to rise, reflecting increased market growth.

Who Are the Key Players in the Data Center Services Market?

There are several key companies operating in the data center services market, including Fujitsu Ltd, Equinix Inc., Cisco Systems Inc, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Capgemini SE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, NTT Communications, Dell Technologies, IBM Corporation, and HCL Technologies Limited among others. These companies are continually striving to improve their market positioning by leveraging new technological advancements, employing micro data center services, hyper-scale data centers with clean energy, and focusing on off-grid data center-as-a-service.

What Are the Emerging Trends in the Data Center Services Market?

Major trends in the data center services market include the implementation of next-generation technologies such as data center automation platforms. These platforms streamline and manage data center operations, enhancing efficiency by automating tasks, reducing human errors, and integrating various IT services and management tools, thereby improving service delivery and customer satisfaction.

How Is the Global Data Center Services Market Segmented?

The data center services market covered in this report is segmented:

1 By Services: Installation And Integration Services, Training Services, Consulting Services, Maintenance And Support, Other Services.

2 By Type: Small Data Centers, Medium Data Centers, Large Data Centers.

3 By Infrastructure Type: Servers, Storage And Networking.

4 By Application: BFSI Banking, Financial Services And Insurance, Colocation, Energy, Government, Healthcare, IT Information Technology And Telecom, Manufacturing, Other Applications.

Regional Insights Into the Global Data Center Services Market:

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the data center services market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to undergo the fastest growth in the forecast period. The data center services market report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa with a focus on major countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Spain, and Canada.

