Royal College of Physicians and health organisations write to the UK Foreign Secretary about the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza
The Royal College of Physicians is one of several Royal Colleges and health organisations to sign a joint letter to the Foreign Secretary, the Rt. Hon. David Lammy MP, urging action in Gaza.
Dr Mumtaz Patel, president of the Royal College of Physicians, has signed a letter to the UK Foreign Secretary alongside the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, the Royal College of General Practitioners, Royal College of Nursing and the International Child Health Group calling for urgent action in response to the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
The letter asks the Foreign Secretary for a meeting to discuss how the UK Government can help protect children and healthcare workers in Gaza.
It calls on the UK Government to act by pressing for:
- Lifting the near total blockade of food, goods and aid entering Gaza
- An immediate and permanent ceasefire and return of hostages
- The safe, effective and unrestricted delivery of politically and militarily independent humanitarian assistance that matches the scale of the crisis
- Sick children to be allowed to leave Gaza to access treatment in countries who are willing to provide this including within the UK NHS
- An end to hospitals and healthcare workers being targeted by military attacks in direct contravention of international humanitarian law.
Download the letter below.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.