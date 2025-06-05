World Oceans Day: Aquanautic Adventures Announces That Underwater Living Will Soon Be How We Enjoy the Ocean’s Wonder

Aquanautic Adventures' Underwater "Tiny House" at 25 feet deep under the sea. Inside view of engineered 5'x5' windows for 270 degrees of panoramic underwater visibility. Interior view of entrance and door, shower and bed.

Company plans to provide the opportunity to spend a few nights living underwater for “inner space tourism” aligned with the World Oceans Day theme of "Wonder."

The best way to learn about another place is to live there – the same is true of our ocean, which is a different world, right here on our planet” — Ivan Francis, Aquanaut

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the planet’s greatest resources and sources of wonder, coral reefs, is under attack from a silent killer – ocean heat. From January 2023 to March 2025, coral bleaching causing heat stress impacted 84% of the world's reefs, with 82 countries, territories and economies suffering damage. Coral reefs are more than just beautiful. While one third of all known marine life relies on reefs, and about one billion people benefit from them directly or indirectly, reefs are largely hidden from view. Aquanautic Adventures (TM), a company in North Carolina’s Research Triangle is trying to change that. “We know that the best way to learn about another place, and get connected to their realities is to live there – the same is true of our ocean, which is a different world, right here on our planet” said Ivan Francis, a Co-founder of Aquanautic Adventures, and an aquanaut. “Our underwater tiny houses, also called underwater habitats, offer a way for scuba divers and adventurous non-scuba divers to glamp underwater for a few nights to take in the ocean’s wonder and the beauty of coral reefs,” Francis added.Theme for World Oceans Day 2025 is "Wonder: Sustaining what sustains us" and the day celebrates the wonder that the ocean inspires in us: its beauty, its mystery, and its vital role in our lives and on the planet. Mr. Francis' venture is building ecofriendly underwater structures, and will operate them in open ocean - offering just about anyone a way to experience the ocean's wonder through an immersive ocean tourism experience, that combines awe, education, and adventure.Located underwater at about the depth of an Olympic swimming pool, the fully submerged tiny houses have been designed and engineered with safety as the first priority – with the company selecting DNV, a global leader in marine assurance, as its certification partner. “There have been a lot of learnings from the Oceangate incident, and we want to ensure that our experiences have been signed off by recognized 3rd parties. Our design allows our guests to take in the epic beauty of the ocean through massive panoramic windows, while being in an environment that is safe with the creature comforts of home such as Wi-Fi and catered meals,” Francis added.Guests who stay below the surface of the sea for more than 24 hours will receive their aquanaut designation which is significant, given that more people have summited Mount Everest than have spent a night living underwater in a stationary structure and becoming aquanauts. In addition to enjoying their stay, guests can participate in underwater excursions to experience the ocean using scuba for those who are certified, or using SNUBA or SEATrek for non-divers. There are also opportunities for guests to give back by volunteering for citizen science research projects and coral restoration projects helping to restore and sustain the ocean as a part of their visit to “inner space.”As it turns out, Aquanautic Adventures is part of a larger trend call the experience economy. According to experience economy expert Nancy Duncan, people in 2025 are craving experiences that provide “Escape: Immersive, otherworldly environments that offer respite from everyday routines and Awe: Encounters that inspire wonder and broaden perspectives, such as nature-based retreats or grand artistic spectacles.” Research from UC Berkeley shows that awe-inspiring experiences can reduce stress and support well-being.Aquanautic Adventures is at a unique moment in history, as companies like Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin open the door to outer space travel and the overview effect. The founding team hopes that as underwater habitats expand worldwide, more people will experience the wonder of the underview effect—seeing coral reefs, fish, and other sea creatures in their natural environment. At $1,500 per night, the underwater stay is priced closer to a hotel or Airbnb than a trip to space, while still offering a surreal, "out of this world” experience.The company has announced that pre-registration for the 2026 Caribbean season will be opening on June 8, 2025, World Oceans Day at https://www.beaquanautic.com/ About Aquanautic Adventures.Aquanautic Adventures(TM), an ARGONETA(TM) company, is an innerspace tourism company providing one-of-a-kind experiences for scuba divers and non-divers to LiveINtheSea(TM) for safe, unique, immersive, transformative ocean-based experiences. ARGONETA is a 2025 bronze sponsor of the 2025 Marine Technology Society’s MATE underwater robotics student competition, and will be an attendee at the 2025 UN Ocean conference taking place in Nice, France from June 9th to June 13th, 2025.

