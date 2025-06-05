valantic FSA names Holger Wohlenberg as new CEO

Capital market infrastructure specialist brings extensive leadership experience to drive next phase of growth strategy

Frankfurt, Germany, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- valantic FSA, a leading provider of digital automation solutions for the financial industry, has appointed Dr. Holger Wohlenberg as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2025.

Dr. Wohlenberg brings extensive experience at the intersection of finance, technology and data, including senior leadership roles at Deutsche Börse Group, where he was instrumental in expanding the firm’s proprietary data and technology businesses.

This appointment underscores valantic FSA’s next stage of development and growth as it further scales its presence and impact in Europe, and worldwide, supporting capital markets and financial services providers with effective end to end workflow automation and integration solutions for business-critical workflows. Dr. Wohlenberg succeeds Joachim Lauterbach who has decided to move on after ten years, having put valantic FSA firmly on the map as a multi-solution service provider with over 100 customers in 18 countries.

“I’m thrilled to join a team that combines deep industry expertise and powerful technology to deliver innovation and meaningful change in electronic trading and workflow automation.” said Holger Wohlenberg. “I look forward to building on these strong foundations, working with the valantic FSA team, our clients, and our partners, to continue to make an impact in the delivery of mission-critical financial processes.”

valantic FSA sits at the heart of digital transformation in financial services, delivering automation and integration solutions to banks, asset managers and capital markets infrastructure providers. Part of the valantic Group, valantic FSA is one of the fastest-growing financial technology solutions providers in Europe, supporting financial institutions and firms across the continent - and worldwide - to enhance the productivity of capital markets, electronic trading, payments and core banking workflows.

Holger von Daniels, valantic Group CEO, commented: “We’re excited to welcome Holger Wohlenberg to valantic. His strategic insight and extensive experience scaling technology-led businesses will help drive the next phase of scale and growth at FSA. We would like to thank the outgoing CEO Joachim Lauterbach for his energy, leadership and vision in establishing strong foundations for our continuing success as a trusted partner in financial services automation.”

Dr. Wohlenberg’s appointment comes at a time of unprecedented demand from financial market participants for scalable, intelligent and interoperable digital solutions to manage increasingly complex operational, regulatory and customer engagement workflows.

About valantic FSA

valantic FSA automates the trading and transaction workflows at more than 100 firms in the Financial Services industry.​

Our mission is to digitize, augment and evolve the value streams within our clients. This delivers new levels of efficiency, insight, and agility so that our clients can position themselves for maximum impact today and in the future.​

Our deep industry expertise is used to assemble these systems from a broad range of proven components and next generation technologies.

https://www.valantic.com/fsa

Media Contacts

Xavier Sarras

Head of Brand and Market Development

Xavier.Sarras@extern.fsa.valantic.com

Melanie Budden

The Realization Group

melanie.budden@therealizationgroup.com

Attachment

Dr. Holger Wohlenberg Dr. Holger Wohlenberg

