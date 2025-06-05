Agriculture on G20 Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists

The G20 Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists (MACS) called on the G20 Agriculture Ministers to support the recommendations made at the Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists. The meeting, hosted by the Department of Agriculture and the Agricultural Research Council (ARC), took place from 26 to 29 May 2025 at the Ranch Hotel in Polokwane, Limpopo.

Six thematic areas were identified for discussion in the meeting, namely: The transformation of agrifood systems, stewardship of biodiversity, genetic, and natural resources; soil health and sustainable management; reinforcing Climate-Smart Agriculture for resilience in food systems; building resilient agricultural bioeconomies; and digital agriculture and the adoption of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies.

Delivering her keynote address, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Nokuzola Capa, emphasised the importance of transforming agrifood systems to achieve the global food and nutrition security targets as outlined by the Sustainable Development Goals. "We are all aware that agriculture and food systems are central to global food and nutrition security. We are also aware of the more than 700 million people who experience hunger across the globe, with Africa being the worst affected," she said.

Recognising the important role played by scientists in the agricultural sector, Dr Litha Magingxa, President and CEO of the ARC, said, "The role of agricultural scientists cannot be overstated; scientific evidence must be used to provide solutions to the farming communities".

The meeting compiled a communiqué in which they recognise, among others, the urgency of strengthening agricultural research, innovation, collaboration, partnerships for sustainable agriculture and food systems transformation, and the role of farmers and indigenous knowledge as key contributors to research and innovation.

Furthermore, in the communiqué, the MACS also acknowledged the importance of free, independent science to support agriculture and food systems, adhering to the highest ethics and integrity standards in challenging existing knowledge and generating new insights. Freedom of science must apply to the choice of research questions, the choice of research methods, and the communication of findings. The communiqué will be presented at the G20 Ministerial meeting in September.

