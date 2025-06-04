Federal Jury Convicts Michigan Man on Charges of Attempting to Provide Material Support to ISIS and Possessing a Destructive Device

Note: A previous version of this press release included an error regarding the nature and number of the charged incidents. The release has been updated to reflect the correct information.

A Michigan man was convicted yesterday by a jury on charges of attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, commonly known as ISIS, a designated foreign terrorist organization, and for being a felon in possession of a destructive device.

Aws Mohammed Naser, 37, formerly of Westland, Michigan, was convicted following a five-week trial. The jury unanimously found that Naser attempted to provide material support to ISIS, in the form of personnel (including himself) and services, knowing that ISIS was a designated terrorist organization, and that ISIS engages in terrorism. In addition, Naser was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a destructive device. The jury deliberated approximately six hours before returning their verdict.

“The trial proved that this defendant spent years trying to support ISIS – first by attempting to join its ranks overseas, then by turning to explosives and extremist networks on American soil,” said Sue J. Bai, head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division. “His relentless pursuit of terrorism posed a clear threat to our national security and his conviction makes clear that the Justice Department will hold accountable those who seek to advance the violent aims of foreign terrorist organizations.”

“Defendant Aws Mohammed Naser is a bombmaker and self-avowed ‘son of the Islamic State’ — a vicious foreign terrorist organization hell-bent on murdering Americans and destroying our way of life,” said U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. for the Eastern District of Michigan. “Naser tried to travel and fight for ISIS overseas but was turned away. So, Naser turned his fight inward on America, gathered drones, and built a bomb in his basement. But our office is dedicated to finding and applying the full force of the law against any terrorist, like Naser, plotting to harm Americans.”

“Naser sought to join a terrorist organization and attempted to travel to Syria, multiple times, to join ISIS’s violent attacks against the U.S,” said Assistant Director Don M. Holstead of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division. “Through the FBI’s work with our Joint Terrorism Task Force and our commitment to safeguarding our nation, Naser will face justice for his support of ISIS.”

Evidence presented during the trial showed that Naser became radicalized and frequently posted extreme Salafi-Jihadist ideological content on his YouTube channel. Naser developed a close relationship with Russell Dennison, an aspiring Salafi-Jihadist preacher, and the two jointly traveled to Iraq in early 2012.

In August 2012, Naser returned to Michigan while Dennison traveled to Syria and joined the foreign terrorist organization Al Nusrah Front, an Islamic State of Iraq-affiliate group that was a precursor to ISIS. Once back in the United States, Naser began preparations to join Dennison, and the two continued to communicate and discussed the terror group’s urgent need for money to acquire firearms. Dennison is believed to have been killed in 2019 while with ISIS in Syria. Naser attempted to leave the United States for Syria on two occasions. First, in November 2012, but he was not permitted to board the plan at Detroit Metropolitan Airport. Undeterred, Naser purchased another one-way plane ticket departing from Chicago O’Hare Airport bound for Beirut, Lebanon, in January 2013. Hours before his scheduled flight to Lebanon, Naser robbed a gas station. After the robbery, Naser took a bus to Chicago and attempted to board his flight to Lebanon with $2,000 in his possession but was again denied boarding and returned to Michigan. Naser was subsequently charged and convicted of armed robbery and served a three-year prison sentence.

After being released from prison and unable to travel to join ISIS, Naser focused his attention on how to support ISIS in the United States. Naser surreptitiously created social media accounts and joined invitation-only ISIS supporters’ chatrooms, groups, and private rooms where he obtained and viewed official ISIS media reports, publications, and other jihadi propaganda. He solicited and obtained information on explosives and experimented with manufacturing explosives and operating drones. In October 2017, FBI searched Naser’s home and vehicle and recovered a readily assembleable destructive device.

Naser faces up to 20 years in prison for attempting to provide material support to a designated terrorist organization and up to 15 years in prison for possessing a destructive device. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force investigated the case.

U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr., Assistant U.S. Attorneys Saima Mohsin and Hank Moon for the Eastern District of Michigan and Trial Attorney Dmitriy Slavin of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section prosecuted the case.