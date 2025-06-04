Introductory Visit of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to the Republic of the Philippines, 4 to 5 June 2025

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong has concluded his Official Visit to the Republic of the Philippines.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Wong received a ceremonial welcome at Malacanang Palace and called on President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Following their bilateral meeting, President Marcos Jr. hosted an Official Dinner in honour of Prime Minister Wong. The Leaders reaffirmed the excellent bilateral ties between both countries. They agreed that Singapore and the Philippines should deepen collaboration in existing areas such as healthcare and defence, while continuing to expand cooperation in emerging areas such as carbon credits and renewable energy. They also discussed ongoing collaboration in digital leadership and transformation. They exchanged views on regional and global developments, and underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation towards a more resilient ASEAN. Prime Minister Wong also expressed Singapore’s full support for the Philippines’ ASEAN Chairmanship next year.

Prime Minister Wong will return to Singapore tomorrow morning.

