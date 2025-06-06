Honda Civic Thermo Bottle Now Available at Narita Airport

HAKUSAN, ISHIKAWA PREF, JAPAN, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Faith Co., Ltd., the company behind the vehicle-themed lifestyle brand CAMSHOP.JP, has announced that its officially licensed Honda Civic TYPE R stainless steel thermo bottle is now available for purchase at Narita Airport Terminal 2's departure area, specifically at the Akihabara PLUS store located beyond the security checkpoint.

Product Page: https://camshop.jp/?mode=f43

🚗 Stylish and Functional Design

The thermo bottle features a sleek illustration of the Honda Civic TYPE R on its body, complemented by a cap adorned with the HRC (Honda Racing Corporation) logo. Its matte finish provides a smooth touch, and its compact size makes it easy to carry, fitting conveniently into bags for daily use.

Key features include:

Inner lid to prevent ice or large contents from spilling out.

Double-wall vacuum insulation to maintain beverage temperature.

Wide mouth for easy drinking and cleaning.

Simple structure for effortless maintenance.

Suitable for both hot and cold beverages.

Officially licensed by Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

📦 Product Specifications

Capacity: 220ml

Dimensions: Height 150mm × Diameter 55mm

Materials:

Body and lid: Stainless steel

Gasket: Silicone rubber

Color: White

JAN Code: 4570138432432 (Product No.: 432432)

🌐 About CAMSHOP.JP

CAMSHOP.JP is a Japanese lifestyle brand operated by Faith Co., Ltd., specializing in unique and functional items inspired by vehicles. The brand offers a range of officially licensed products, including car and motorcycle-themed merchandise, miniatures, and gifts that bring motor-inspired design into everyday life.

Worldwide shipping available.

Official Website: https://camshop.jp/

Newsletter Subscription: https://camshop.jp/secure/?mode=mailmaga&shop_id=PA01299043

X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/camshop_byfaith

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/camshop_by_faith/

https://www.instagram.com/faithinc__fun/

🏢 Company Information

Company Name: Faith Co., Ltd.

Address: 2-38 Kita-Yasuda Nishi, Hakusan City, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan

Phone: +81-76-287-6593

Email: 27@faith-jp.com

Business Hours: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM JST (Closed on weekends and national holidays)

