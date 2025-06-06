Exciting Announcement: ASEAN Smart Energy & Energy Storage Expo-ASEE 2026

Event banner of ASEE 2026 Live Picture of ASEE 2025 Live Picture of ASEE 2025

GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guided by the Ministry of Energy of Thailand & Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand-EAGT & Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau-TCEB, We are thrilled to announce that ASEAN Smart Energy & Energy Storage Expo 2026 is making a grand return from March 25-27 at the IMPACT Exhibition Centre, Bangkok, Thailand.This premier event will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and experts from over 80 countries and regions worldwide, including industrial leaders: JA Solar, Bangkok Cable, JJ LAPP, Bangkok Solar Power, LONGi, Solis, Solomon, Ponix, Deye, Sumitra Power, Heliotech, Honeywell, Thai Solar Power, Hithium, AIKO, Prysmian, Zunax Energy, TONEJI, TMDA Electric, SCG LIVING, RAP/D Solar Cell, Demco Public, Leyden Power, PADDLE POWER, CYPE Engineering, Dday Solar and etc. & offering unparalleled opportunities for networking, knowledge sharing, and business expansion.Why Attend?1\ Cutting-edge Exhibits: Explore the latest advancements in renewable energy, energy storage systems, smart grid solutions, and more.2\ Industry Insights: Gain valuable knowledge from expert-led seminars, panel discussions, and keynote sessions.3\ Networking Opportunities: Connect with global industry professionals, government representatives, and key stakeholders.4\ Business Growth: Discover new market trends, potential partners, and investment opportunities within the ASEAN region.Call for speaker: ASEAN SEES 2026!As a key concurrent event, ASEAN Smart Energy & Energy Storage Summit (ASEAN SEES 2026) serves as a dynamic platform for industry leaders, researchers, and policymakers to share insights, explore emerging trends, and expand their professional networks. We are seeking esteemed speakers with expertise in energy storage and smart energy who are eager to contribute their knowledge, experience, and vision to an engaged audience of industry stakeholders. If you have valuable insights to share, we invite you to be part of this influential gathering.Don't miss out on this remarkable event! Mark your calendars and join us in Bangkok for an inspiring and impactful expo.For more details and registration, welcome to visit our official website: http://www.aseancleanenergyexpo.com/order/order.php?id=46

