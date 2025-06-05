CBP officers seize over $4.8 million in hard narcotics at Colombia-Solidarity Bridge

LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized cocaine that totaled over $4,800,000 in street value.

“This cocaine seizure at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge highlights CBP’s commitment and the vital role of advanced technology in our daily operations,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “By utilizing nonintrusive inspection systems and intelligence-driven targeting, our Laredo team continues to disrupt the flow of dangerous narcotics, in turn protecting our communities.”

Packages containing 363 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Colombia-Solidarity Bridge

The seizure occurred on Tuesday, June 3 at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2013 empty Fontaine trailer for secondary inspection. Following a canine and nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 149 packages containing 363 pounds of alleged cocaine within the trailer.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $4,851,052.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

