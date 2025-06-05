Salvadoran national sentenced to three years for assaulting agent

MCALLEN, Texas - A 21-year-old Salvadoran national has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for assaulting a Border Patrol agent, announced U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

Oscar Adilio Sanchez-Rivera plead guilty on March 4, 2025, to the assault charges. U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton sentenced Sanchez-Rivera to 36 months in federal prison. He is expected to face removal proceedings following his imprisonment.

The incident occurred in November of 2024 during a traffic stop in Rio Grande City when Sanchez-Rivera disclosed his immigration status to authorities. When the Border Patrol agent attempted to place him in a vehicle, Sanchez-Rivera resisted arrest by striking the agent in the face and grabbing the agent's finger causing a fracture requiring surgery.

Sanchez-Rivera fled on foot but was quickly apprehended by authorities.

Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez of the Rio Grande Valley Sector emphasized the serious consequences of attacking federal agents. "Our Border Patrol agents risk their lives every day to secure our nation's borders. Any assault on our agents is an assault on the safety and security of our communities," said Chief Chavez. "This sentence demonstrates that violence against law enforcement will be met with the full force of the law."

