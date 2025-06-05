U.S. Customs and Border Protection seizes more cocaine at Ysleta Port of Entry

El PASO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Ysleta Port of Entry seized 27.1 pounds of cocaine on June 2.

The narcotics were hidden in a pickup truck being driven by a 21-year-old male U.S. citizen. This seizure is in addition to the 20.1 pounds of cocaine seized May 28 at the same port of entry.

“Once again our CBP Officers have demonstrated their vigilance in stopping dangerous, addictive narcotics from entering our country,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnie Gomez. “This is the second significant seizure of cocaine at the same port of entry in one week and underscores why our CBP officers train so diligently to find hidden contraband trying be smuggled into the United States.”

A Silverado pickup truck with the adult male driver coming from Mexico arrived at the Ysleta Port of Entry at 6:46 a.m. and was selected for secondary inspection. During the low energy portal scan anomalies were discovered in the truck in the form of brown packages in the truck. The content of the packages was tested and proved positive for cocaine.

CBP officers arrested the man. He was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents to face charges under 21 U.S. Code § 952 - importation of controlled substances. The U.S. Attorney’s Office has accepted the case for prosecution.