Visitors from 170 Countries and Regions Join the '#WDC' Event at Katsuo-ji Temple in Osaka

Countries and regions whose visitors have taken photos are marked with flags that have colored backgrounds. Flags with white backgrounds represent countries and regions yet to visit. # World Daruma Challenge 28.JUN.2025 Visitors from 170 countries and regions have joined within the first month. Winning Daruma Doll

To Support Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai, Katsuo-ji Temple Hosts the “World Daruma Challenge” — Visitors from 170 Countries Have Taken Photos with Their National Flags

MINOH, OSAKA, JAPAN, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Katsuo-ji Temple, located in Minoh City, Osaka Prefecture, is currently hosting the World Daruma Challenge (#WDC) as a special event in support of Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, which will be held over 184 days from April 13 to October 13, 2025. The event aims to generate excitement and foster global unity through cultural exchange.

Visitors from 170 Countries and Regions in the First Month

Launched in tandem with Expo 2025, the World Daruma Challenge (#WDC) features flags from 200 countries and regions. Visitors are invited to take commemorative photos on a special stage with these flags.

As of May 12, 2025—just one month after the event began—guests from 170 different countries and regions have participated. We sincerely thank everyone for their support.

Waiting to Welcome 30 More

While 170 countries and regions have already joined, 30 flags are still waiting to be held in a photo. We eagerly hope to welcome guests from these countries as well, contributing to a truly global celebration of Expo 2025.

About the Event

The event is designed to promote interaction and global unity through photography. With flags from 200 countries available, guests can enjoy taking photos with their national flag or side by side with others holding different flags—creating unique moments of connection and shared memory.

Share with the World

We encourage participants to post their photos on social media using the hashtag #WDC (World Daruma Challenge) to share the excitement of the Expo and their experiences in Japan with the world.

A Place for Cultural Exchange

Beyond photo-taking, the #WDC event serves as a space where people from different countries can meet and interact. Many new friendships are sparked at Katsuo-ji as participants hold their national flags and share in the joy of discovery and unity.

About Katsuo-ji Temple

Katsuo-ji Temple, located in Minoh, Osaka Prefecture, dates back to the year 727 during the Nara period. Founded by twin monks Zenchu and Zensan, the temple was originally named Miroku-ji. During the Heian period, the sixth head priest offered prayers for Emperor Seiwa, who was gravely ill. After a miraculous recovery, the Emperor bestowed the name Katsuo-ji, meaning “Temple that Triumphed Over the Emperor” (a metaphor for its divine power). Out of reverence, the temple replaced the character for “Emperor” (王) with “Tail” (尾), keeping the pronunciation while expressing humility.

The temple teaches that “victory” is not about defeating others, but rather about overcoming one’s own weaknesses. As such, Katsuo-ji is known globally as a temple where people pray for success in all aspects of life—from business and academics to relationships, health, and personal growth.

About the “Kachi-Daruma” (Winning Daruma Doll)

The Kachi-Daruma of Katsuo-ji is not a magical charm, but a symbol of personal commitment and effort. It is awarded to individuals who vow to pursue their goals with determination and sincerity.

Participants are invited to write their life mission on the bottom of the daruma and their goals for the year on its back. After offering incense in gratitude, they draw in one eye—marking a personal contract with themselves to strive each day toward their purpose. It is a solemn promise to live intentionally and fulfill their destiny with effort and integrity.

Note: Any photo in this article with an “@” tag must be credited accordingly. All other images are official Katsuo-ji photos. Please handle with care.

