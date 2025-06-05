Colorado public health officials release additional locations for potential measles exposure

Denver (June 4, 2025) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment have confirmed a Denver County resident has tested positive for measles. The vaccinated adult was a passenger on Turkish Airlines flight 201, which arrived at Denver International Airport on Tuesday, May 13. The individual is recovering at home.

To date, seven Colorado cases are associated with the out-of-state traveler who flew while infectious. Four were passengers on the May 13 flight and three were at Denver International Airport during the exposure period on May 14.

Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community. Measles is highly contagious and can sometimes lead to serious health problems, but it is a vaccine-preventable disease. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a characteristic rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads. The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine provides strong protection. In rare cases, people who are vaccinated can still get measles, but their symptoms are usually milder, and they are less likely to spread it to others.

Known exposure locations:

Based on available information, anyone who was in the following locations during the dates and times listed may have been exposed to measles and should monitor for symptoms for 21 days after exposure and consider avoiding public gatherings or high-risk settings. Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine. MMR vaccine, given within 72 hours after exposure, can prevent infection. Locations will be updated, as necessary.

Location Date/time When symptoms may develop Trader Joe’s

661 Logan St.

Denver, CO 80203 Thursday, May 29

9:30 – 11:40 a.m. Through June 19 King Soopers

1520 Main St

Windsor, CO 80550 Friday, May 30

10:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. Through June 20 Target

4301 E. Virginia Ave.

Glendale, CO 80246 Monday, June 2

9:20 – 11:50 p.m. Through June 23

What to do if you may have been exposed and aren’t feeling well:

People exposed to measles typically develop symptoms 7 to 21 days after exposure. If you were at these locations during the exposure window and develop symptoms, immediately contact your health care provider by phone. If you do not have a provider, call an urgent care center or emergency department and explain that you may have been exposed to measles. Calling ahead helps prevent additional exposures.

Please visit the CDPHE measles webpage, which includes up-to-date Colorado measles cases as they are confirmed, as well as a current list of exposure locations.

