Bluegrass Ridge TV Celebrates 25 Years as the Premier Broadcast Destination for Bluegrass Music

"The MTV for Bluegrass Music" Continues to Spotlight Genre Icons and Rising Stars Worldwide

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bluegrass Ridge TV , the trailblazing weekly television program hailed as “the MTV for bluegrass music,” proudly celebrates its 25th year of production in 2025. As the largest broadcast show dedicated to bluegrass music in the world, Bluegrass Ridge remains the go-to destination for fans and artists alike, offering an unmatched showcase of bluegrass music videos, exclusive interviews, and behind-the-scenes content.Airing on multiple television networks and stations globally, Bluegrass Ridge, a production of Nashville-based CJM Productions, has consistently delivered high-quality programming that highlights both legendary and emerging bluegrass talent. The show features music videos from top-tier artists such as Rhonda Vincent, Ricky Skaggs, Darin and Brooke Aldridge, and IIIrd Tyme Out, among many others.In addition to its rich music video lineup, each half-hour episode includes in-depth artist interviews or rare behind-the-scenes looks into the making of music videos, giving fans a deeper connection to the stories behind the songs.”Over 25 years ago I noted the growth and loyal fan base of bluegrass music,” says Jeff Moseley, President of CJM Productions. “There were few outlets for Bluegrass artists to expand their brand via television, so I created Bluegrass Ridge to offer a television platform for artists and the artform. Television outlets embraced Bluegrass Ridge and our coverage has grown tremendously.”Bluegrass Ridge is hosted by Daniel and Carolyn Routh, [pictured] the husband-and-wife duo at the heart of Nu-Blu , a top Billboard-charting bluegrass band. With their authentic connection to the genre and dynamic on-screen presence, the Routh’s bring warmth, insight, and credibility to the show’s unique format.“Daniel and Carolyn do an amazing job and are crucial to the success of Bluegrass Ridge due to their deep passion for the music,” Moseley says.With its continued growth, global reach, and commitment to showcasing the very best of bluegrass, Bluegrass Ridge TV enters its 25th year stronger than ever, celebrating a legacy of excellence and looking ahead to a bright future in music television. The program airs on multiple platforms and networks with affiliates in more than 200 markets worldwide.“For 25 years, Bluegrass Ridge has been more than just a show—it's been a bridge between artists and fans, and a platform to preserve and promote the rich tradition of bluegrass music,” said Daniel Routh. “We’re honored to carry that torch and bring bluegrass into homes around the world every week.”

