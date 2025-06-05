Celebrating Dad The Buca di Beppo Way This Father’s Day With A Free World Famous Half-Pound Meatball

This Father’s Day, dads with great taste get a delicious reward—a free World-Famous Half-Pound Meatball on June 15th when they celebrate at Buca di Beppo while supplies last. Offer available for dine-in only.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Father’s Day, Buca di Beppo is celebrating Dads the only way we know how - boldly, with authentic Italian style flavors served family-style. On Sunday, June 15, all fathers who dine at participating restaurants will receive a free World Famous Half-Pound Buca di Beppo meatball, while quantities last. It’s the ultimate “thank you” for the legends we call Dad—served with a side of celebration, Buca-style.Known for its shareable dishes and festive family-style dining, Buca di Beppo is the go-to destination for life’s special moments—from birthdays and graduations to unforgettable group dinners. This Father’s Day, Buca invites families to gather around the table, raise a glass, and celebrate Dad with big laughs, bold flavors, and of course, a complimentary meatball as mighty as he is.“Our guests have always turned to Buca di Beppo to mark meaningful and celebratory occasions with the people they love most,” said Jeff Ritson, Senior Vice-President, Buca di Beppo. “This year, we’re proud to celebrate fathers everywhere by giving them a taste of our famous Half-Pound meatball—on the house.”Whether you're toasting with a bottle of Buca di Beppo’s House Chianti, making a memory over a shared signature dish, or just giving Dad a well-earned break from the grill, Buca di Beppo’s lively atmosphere and classic Italian dishes make it the perfect spot to celebrate Father’s Day.In addition to Father’s Day festivities, guests can enjoy Buca di Beppo’s limited-time Feasts for Four menu, starting at just $40. Guests can choose the Famiglia Feast, which includes Buca di Beppo’s delicious garlic bread, a choice of salad and a choice of pasta for four. Guests can also upgrade to the Epic Famiglia Feast for $49.99, which includes Buca di Beppo’s delicious garlic bread, a choice of salad, pasta, and an entrée for four. Feasts for Four is perfect for feeding the whole crew, Buca style. The Feasts For Four offer is available exclusively for in-restaurant dining, carry-out and delivery. For more information on the Feasts For Four limited-time menu, please visit www.dineatbuca.com/feast-for-four Buca di Beppo welcomes guests for lunch, dinner and all celebratory occasions. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling the restaurant directly or online at www.dineatbuca.com/reservations For a list of Buca di Beppo locations, please visit www.dineatbuca.com/locations About Buca di BeppoFounded in 1993 in a Minneapolis basement, Buca di Beppo has grown from humble beginnings to become a celebrated Italian restaurant chain with 40 locations across the United States. The name, which translates to “Joe’s small place” in Italian, reflects its heritage and focus on delivering family-style dining experiences. Today, many Buca di Beppo locations feature multiple dining rooms to accommodate larger parties, while preserving intimate, semi-private rooms to give guests that same family style dining room feeling from the first Buca di Beppo restaurant years ago. For more information, please visit www.DineAtBuca.com or follow Buca di Beppo on Facebook, Instagram, or X (formerly Twitter).

