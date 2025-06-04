Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research Announces 2025 Global Virtual Sarcoidosis Summit – United for Progress: A New Chapter in Sarcoidosis

CHICAGO, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR), the leading international organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and improving patient support, is proud to announce the 2025 FSR Global Virtual Sarcoidosis Summit, taking place Saturday, June 28, through Sunday, June 29, 2025. This year’s theme, "United for Progress: A New Chapter in Sarcoidosis," emphasizes connection, education, and empowerment for individuals impacted by sarcoidosis around the world.

Now in its fourth year, the FSR Global Virtual Sarcoidosis Summit is the world’s largest online sarcoidosis event, bringing together patients, caregivers, clinicians, and researchers for two days of expert-led sessions, interactive discussion forums, and community-building opportunities. The summit offers critical tools and knowledge to help attendees take control of their health, better understand the disease, and find a global support network.

“The 2025 Summit is more than just an event — it’s a powerful opportunity to unite the global sarcoidosis community around shared learning, personal empowerment, and collective progress,” said Mary McGowan, FSR President and CEO. “With sessions designed for patients, caregivers, and clinicians alike, the summit aims to break down barriers to care and ensure that no one has to face sarcoidosis alone.”

Attendees will explore over 20 live and on-demand sessions led by world-renowned sarcoidosis experts, covering critical and rarely discussed topics including:

Sarcoidosis 101: From Diagnosis to Management

Environmental Triggers in Sarcoidosis

Genetics and Familial Connections

Intimacy and Sarcoidosis

Fatigue, Brain Fog, and Invisible Symptoms

What’s Sarcoidosis and What’s Not? Understanding Organ Involvement, Monitoring, and Shared Decisions

Ask the Sarcoidosis Experts

Rare Manifestations of Sarcoidosis

Nutrition, Lifestyle, and Mental Health Strategies

Navigating Insurance and Access to Care

FSR is honored to welcome actress and sarcoidosis advocate, Jeryl Prescott Gallien, as the 2025 Summit keynote speaker. Best known for roles in Star Wars, The Walking Dead, Swamp Thing, and All the Queen’s Men, Jeryl brings a powerful voice as someone living with cardiac sarcoidosis. Through her advocacy, including work with FSR’s “Ignore No More” campaign, she has helped raise national awareness about the disease and its disproportionate impact on Black women. Her keynote will offer inspiration, insight, and a deeply personal perspective on the power of community in the face of chronic illness.

Interactive community forums, video chats, and a virtual exhibit hall featuring more than 20 educational booths will allow participants to connect, ask questions, and access trusted resources. FSR’s Global Sarcoidosis Clinic Alliance members will also be present to offer local and specialized care insights.

Registration will close on June 14, 2025. Scholarships are available for those in need of financial assistance. All registrants will receive 30-day access to summit session recordings and resources to view post-event.

To register, apply for a scholarship, or learn more, visit: https://www.stopsarcoidosis.org/sarcoidosis-summit/





About Sarcoidosis

Sarcoidosis is a rare inflammatory disease that causes the immune system to form granulomas—clusters of inflammatory cells—in one or more organs. Symptoms can vary widely and may include fatigue, shortness of breath, chronic pain, and neurological issues. Sarcoidosis is difficult to diagnose and currently has no known cure.

About the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR)

The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is the leading international organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and improving patient care through research, education, and support. Since its founding in 2000, FSR has invested over $8 million in sarcoidosis-specific research and built a global community of support. Learn more at www.stopsarcoidosis.org.

