FWC announces winners of the School Fishing Program’s Fishing & Conservation Challenge

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) School Fishing Program congratulates the Grand Prize winners of the Fishing & Conservation Challenge: the student anglers at the Independence Classical Academy. This past school year, the students completed various projects focused on conserving Florida’s aquatic habitats, such as cleaning up their local waterway, practicing catch and release, and building monofilament recycling bins.

“Florida’s freshwater resources are home to an incredible variety of fish and wildlife including our iconic Florida bass. We’re proud to see our student anglers leading the way in conserving our states natural treasures for future generations to experience,” said Tom Graef, Director of FWC’s Freshwater Fisheries Management. “Their hands-on conservation efforts are making a real difference in preserving the health and beauty of our aquatic resources. On behalf of the FWC, I want to thank these young stewards for their dedication”

Independence Classical Academy won the Grand Prize provided by Hobie Eyewear and Mud Hole Custom Tackle. Olivet Private School won the Second Place Prize, and Timber Springs Middle School won the Third Place Prize. The prizes for the 2024-25 challenge were provided by Hobie Eyewear, Mud Hole Custom Tackle, Flambeau Outdoors and Berkley Fishing.

“Hobie Eyewear is honored to support youth anglers making a real impact through lake cleanups organized by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. It’s just one way we’re investing in the future of our sport and our environment,” said Dylan Coates, Marketing Manager, Hobie Eyewear.” From reducing single-use plastics to partnering with organizations like the FishAmerica Foundation, our commitment to sustainability runs deep. Our new Hull Float sunglasses are a bold step forward in that mission — crafted from 100% upcycled Hobie Kayak plastic and built to perform without compromising the planet.”

Since 1982, Hobie Eyewear has made being on the water easier and more enjoyable - pioneering a better, clearer and more precise kind of vision. Merging expertly crafted designs with premium polarization, durability and innovative technologies has been at its core. Find out more at HobieEyeWear.com and follow their adventure on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube at @HobieEyewear.

FWC’s School Fishing Program welcomed 35 new and 11 returning schools to the program in 2024, supported by the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida. The schools committed to completing the provided FWC curriculum and at least one conservation project. School sponsors provided support and hands-on training in knot-tying and fishing gear assembly, as well as assistance with local events to increase student anglers’ confidence in the sport of fishing.

For more information about the School Fishing Program, visit MyFWC.com/SchoolFishing.