The California Supreme Court’s average time from briefing to oral argument 2023–24

Civil cases took about 12.5 months from party briefing completion until oral argument. Non-capital criminal cases took about nine months. We also tracked the interval between the preliminary oral argument notification letter and the court ordering a case on calendar: on average in our study period civil cases took 58 days and non-capital criminal cases took 68 days. The court notified the parties of the oral argument date around 20 days in advance, in both civil and criminal cases.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.