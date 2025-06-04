Submit Release
The California Supreme Court’s average time from briefing to oral argument 2023–24

Civil cases took about 12.5 months from party briefing completion until oral argument. Non-capital criminal cases took about nine months. We also tracked the interval between the preliminary oral argument notification letter and the court ordering a case on calendar: on average in our study period civil cases took 58 days and non-capital criminal cases took 68 days. The court notified the parties of the oral argument date around 20 days in advance, in both civil and criminal cases.

